“We’re 1-1 now” - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham responds after people tell him his brother Jobe is better after goal at Club World Cup

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham responded to comments about his brother Jobe being better than him at goal. The Borussia Dortmund star scored for Borussia Dortmund in their 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Club World Cup on June 20.

Jobe signed for the Bundesliga giants and his brother Jude's former club earlier this month, before making his first start for the club in the Club World Cup. The Englishman's goal came while his team was leading 2-1, ahead of the half-time whistle (45'). However, his brother Jude Bellingham was determined to prove he's no less, as he scored Real Madrid's first goal of the night in their 3-1 win over Pachuca in the Club World Cup (June 22).

In the post-match press conference, Jude was asked if his brother Jobe's goal against Mamelodi Sundowns was on his mind during the clash against Pachuca. The English midfielder said in jest (via Madrid Xtra):

"My brother’s goal yesterday on my mind? A little bit, I’ve gotta be honest. Everyone’s been caning me, saying he’s better than me. I had to do something today. We’re 1-1 now, we’ll see for the rest of the tournament (laughs)."

Jude Bellingham will next be in action in Real Madrid's final group stage clash in the Club World Cup against RB Salzburg (June 26). Meanwhile, his brother Jobe will gear up for Borussia Dortmund's final group stage game against Ulsan (June 25).

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham explains how Xabi Alonso 'changed shape' at the club

In the post-match press conference following Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Pachuca, Jude Bellingham praised Xabi Alonso's change in tactics after they were reduced to 10 men. The Englishman noted it was difficult after defender Raul Asencio was sent off with a red card in the early minutes of the game (7'). He said (via ESPN):

"It was tough after Asencio was sent off. He's a young defender, it happens, there's no harm in that. It was a test of our character and a test of our leadership. The manager [Alonso] decided to change shape, and we all took that responsibility well. We had to weather the storm, [Pachuca] had a lot of shots. Thibaut was fantastic. It's a good win, still not perfect, but the coaches' ideas are amazing, and we want to keep going."

Bellingham also addressed the issue of his shoulder, as the midfielder has been struggling with the injury since November 2023. The England international is set to undergo surgery after Real Madrid's Club World Cup run is over.

"It's alright now, I've got to the point where the pain isn't so bad. I've got surgery scheduled for a few days after the tournament, after the final. I'm happy about that. It's been a long time coming," he said.

Los Blancos will be desperate to win the FIFA Club World Cup after losing out on major titles last season. However, they won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

