"We're 26 warriors who are willing to fight for the people" - Nicolas Otamendi makes defiant claim as Argentina secure 2022 FIFA World Cup final berth

Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in their FIFA World Cup semi-final clash to secure their place in the final on Sunday. After the match, Nicolas Otamendi revealed the team's mindset as they now prepare to face either France or Morocco in the summit clash.

Speaking to the press (via Roy Nemer), the center-back stated:

"We are 26 warriors who are willing to fight for the people."

Against all odds, La Albiceleste have made their way to the final of the FIFA World Cup. The last time they made it this far was in 2014, when Argentinian hearts were broken by an extra-time goal from Mario Gotze, which handed the Cup to the Germans.

In this edition of the World Cup, however, Germany did not make it past the group stage, while Argentina are preparing for the final showdown. They will be hoping to secure a trophy which has eluded them for over thirty years.

Argentina started their FIFA World Cup journey with a loss to Saudi Arabia. However, they rallied and picked up impressive wins against Mexico and Poland to secure a seat in the Round of 16. In their first knockout tie, they beat Australia 2-1, then proceeded to face the Netherlands, who they beat after a penalty shootout.

In their six FIFA World Cup matches, La Albiceleste have scored an impressive 13 goals and have not gone ninety minutes without finding the net so far. They will hope to take their goal-scoring streak into the final, where they could face the reigning champions France.

A brace from Julian Alvarez guides Argentina to the final of the FIFA World Cup

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

One of the best players on the field today was Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, whose two goals helped his team through. He won the penalty in the first half after getting fouled in the box by Dominik Livakovic. Lionel Messi converted the spot kick to open the scoring.

The next goal came from a moment of individual brilliance, luck, and determination. The forward marauded into the area with the ball, where it ricocheted off two defenders and poked it into the back of the net.

The third goal was a Lionel Messi masterclass, as the Argentine playmaker beat his marker at the byline before providing the assist for Alvarez.

