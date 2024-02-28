“We are accustomed to it in Europe” - Cristiano Ronaldo releases statement to disciplinary committee after controversial celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo published a statement addressed to the Saudi Pro League's disciplinary committee explaining his recent actions that placed him under investigation.

The Portuguese superstar is currently under investigation by the league for a controversial celebration he made in Al-Nassr's 3-2 win over Al-Shabab. The incident occurred after repeated chants of 'Messi, Messi' from opposing fans seemed to get on the 39-year-old's nerves. He made an action towards his crotch just as Al-Nassr bagged a crucial win.

In the statement, Ronaldo defended his actions, claiming that he did not intend it as disrespect and that the gesture was common in Europe. The statement read:

“I respect all the clubs, the movement recorded expresses strength and victory and we are accustomed to it in Europe.”

The incident marks the third time the Portuguese icon has gotten in trouble with the league for his actions. The first occurred back in April following a loss to rivals Al-Hilal. The second such incident happened against the same opponents earlier this month in the Riyadh Season Cup, when he seemed to put a Hilal scarf inside his pants.

Reports from Saudi outlets, via the Daily Mail, claim that Ronaldo has already been hit with an undisclosed fine. The attacker could also face a two-game suspension, putting him in risk of missing key upcoming games as Al-Nassr chase Al-Hilal in the race for the SPL title.

He could miss the league fixture against Al-Hazm on Thursday (29th February) as well as the side's AFC Champions League quarter-final clash against UAE side Al Ain as well.

Roberto Martinez heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo as he outlines Portugal's chances of winning Euro 2024

Martinez claims that the Al-Nassr superstar always strives to be the best.

Portugal national team coach Roberto Martinez shared why he thought Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the best players he has ever worked with.

Speaking to Spanish radio outlet RTVE, the 50-year-old said:

"I've worked with many, but what sets Cristiano apart is the need to always be prepared to be the best. A contagious hunger, but very difficult to achieve."

The Spaniard also claimed that his side possessed the ability to win the tournament if they could tackle the intricacies of the event format. He added:

"We have already won once. We are lucky to be able to play with four generations. Winning a European Championship has to do with the details of the day- It's a very demanding tournament, but what matters are the details," he said.

Portugal completed a perfect run through their Euro 2024 qualification group, winning all 10 of their games. Ronaldo led the side from the front, scoring 10 goals in nine games.

This year, the have been drawn into Group F alongside Turkey and Czechia, with a further team yet to be confirmed through play-off stages.