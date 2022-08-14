"We're almost whoring ourselves out!" - Rio Ferdinand issues damning verdict on Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hit out at his former club for failing to secure the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils are in need of a massive rebuild after they finished sixth last season, registering their lowest Premier League points tally (58). So far, they have only signed left-back Tyrell Malacia, centre-back Lisandro Martinez and midfielder Christian Eriksen.

De Jong, who has four years left in his current deal at the Camp Nou, has been touted as a priority signing for United boss Erik ten Hag for a while. However, the near four-month-long pursuit has been unsuccessful, as the 25-year-old wants to stay at the club.

Fabrizio Romano



Barça president Laporta on Frenkie de Jong: "Frenkie's our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, he wants to stay too". "With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay".

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Ferdinand vented his frustration about Manchester United's recruitment process. He said:

"We're not in the market for the top players. We're going out, and we're waiting for three and a half months to sign Frenkie de Jong. With all due respect, he's a great player, but we're almost whoring ourselves out for this player for three months of the transfer window with our cap in hand begging, 'Please come to us'."

He continued:

"I think (Erik) Ten Hag is sitting there thinking, 'This has been a complete shambles for me because I came in expecting to really revamp this first team with about five or six players that I believe could change our fortunes or give us a better opportunity of being a better team'. And he's struggling to get over the line and his main target (De Jong), they've not got anywhere near it."

Ferdinand added:

"Do you think Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola or Six Alex Ferguson or Jose Mourinho would be following around a player like this? They wouldn’t be doing that. 'You don’t want to come to us? Right, go away; go about your business; good luck to you; move onto the next target'. It frustrates the life out of me."

De Jong, who arrived in Spain from Ajax for €101 million in the summer of 2019, has featured in 139 games for the Blaugrana across competitions, registering 13 goals and 17 assists.

Alex Turk



United will make their final push for Frenkie de Jong next week, per reliable murmurs in Spain. Club 'confident' of completing the signing before Liverpool game. Erik ten Hag could even meet FdJ face-to-face to help move the transfer along. We're in the end game now.

Manchester United legend rants about transfer target Adrien Rabiot

Speaking on the club's television channel, former Manchester United player Lou Macari voiced his opinion on his former club's pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I had never really heard of him. 32 league games last season, no goals. Other qualities? I'm not sure I see them. None of the other English clubs are in for him. Why do you think this is? I have got a bad feeling about the guy."

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have reached a €17 million agreement for Rabiot with the Bianconeri. To finalise personal terms, club director John Murtough is set to meet the player's mother and agent Veronique Rabiot in Turin in the coming days.

