“We’re building our Galacticos” - Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas shares plan to support Lionel Messi and company with new star signings

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has revealed that the club plans to continue to sign top stars to play alongside Lionel Messi and his teammates at the club. The Herons have built arguably the most star-studded side in the MLS and have tasted success with two trophies in two seasons.

Ad

David Beckham, a co-owner of the franchise, put in a lot of work to ensure that Lionel Messi moved to Florida in the summer of 2023 after his two-year spell at PSG. Since then, the club has tasted unprecedented success and also signed some of the big names in European football.

Speaking on the new Apple TV+ docuseries Onside: Major League Soccer, Jorge Mas pointed out that the plan was to make their side appealing all over the world. He said that they want to be the catalyst of change in the league by building a team of top stars in the MLS.

Ad

Trending

"My first meeting with David, we shared a vision that we just don't want to be another Major League Soccer club. More important to both of us, is that it'd be a global team.

"We're building our Galacticos. We always want to have players to attract global attention. I'd like to think that if we're able to seize the moment, we will be successful and people will always look at this and say, 'Hey the guys at Inter Miami changed Major League Soccer to be one of the best leagues in the world.' But to be able to achieve this, it's about winning.”

Ad

Since Messi arrived in Florida, Inter Miami have moved quickly to secure some of his former teammates from Barcelona, including Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba. They have also signed players from Celta Vigo, the Portuguese league, and several others from leading clubs in South America.

The Herons currently hold the Supporters Shield after recording the best-ever regular season ever seen in the MLS in 2024. They will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup this year and will hope to have enough of an impact to get noticed at the competition.

Ad

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to victory in 2025 season opener

After friendlies across Latin America, Inter Miami got their 2025 season off to a start when they faced Sporting KC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Lionel Messi proved the be the difference for Javier Mascherano's side, scoring the lone goal to secure a 1-0 win.

With two goals and two assists in pre-season, Lionel Messi appeared to be set for a new season physically and mentally. The 37-year-old put on a quality showing in Kansas despite playing in freezing conditions, scoring his first goal of 2025.

With a first-leg victory in the bag, the Herons will turn their attention towards the second leg in front of their fans. The winners of the tie will face Jamaican outfit Cavalier FC in the Round of 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback