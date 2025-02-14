“We’re building a hotel” - Gary Neville makes bold prediction about Manchester United rebuild after ‘horrific’ planning since 2013

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has made a bold prediction about the Red Devils' ongoing rebuild after what he termed was a "horrific" planning. Notably, Sir Alex Ferguson left the helm of Old Trafford, alongside David Gill, in 2013. Over the past decade, it has been a difficult struggle for the Red Devils, who have gone through a total of 10 managers in the past 12 years.

The case has been a tad different for clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. The Cityzens have been dominant in England since Pep Guardiola came on the scene a decade ago, while the Reds enjoyed the Jurgen Klopp era, winning the Champions League. The Gunners have enjoyed Mikel Arteta's reign, finishing in second place in the Premier League consecutively.

However, Neville has warned these clubs that Manchester United are set to return to challenging for trophies and winning. He said to The Times (via Metro):

"Going back to when Sir Alex and David Gill left [in 2013], the succession planning was horrific. You think about how Liverpool have dealt with it, post-Klopp. At United those failings 100 per cent fall upon the owners, the Glazer family.

"I mean, it was bizarre that period. To run a football club for a decade without a football department, a sporting department of any note. It was madness. Ineos have now come in. My preference would have been for a complete takeover and for the Glazer family to leave, but at least there’s been disruption. At least they’re making decisions."

He continued:

"I think they’ve found it bloody hard. It’s an oil tanker. It’s huge. Until you’re in there, you can’t understand the scale of United and the enormity of everything. Ruben Amorim [the head coach], I bet he can’t believe what he’s seeing on the pitch. But I do believe it will change.

"I believe Manchester United should have a world-class 100,000-seater stadium; the best training ground. And I’m steadfast in thinking United will win again, and they’ll win big. Because you can’t keep them down forever, even if I’ve not seen the green shoots of recovery at all yet."

The Red Devils' legend finished:

"Like any business, they have to be given time; three or four years. We’re building a hotel. You go to any hotel and it’s three years, minimum, until you get stability."

"Manchester United co-owners INEOS are not particularly focused on renovating the dilapidated Old Trafford. Instead, they are planning to build what has been termed the "Wembley of the North" (via Sky Sports).

Architect warns Manchester United about new stadium decision

Director of Zaha Hadid Architects Jim Heverin has warned Manchester United against building a brand-new stadium. He explained that the Red Devils could focus on renovation, like Barcelona are currently doing, and Real Madrid have done (via Sky Sports):

"At Old Trafford, you'd definitely expect them to be thinking about repurposing and not going anywhere else. Look at what Liverpool has been doing with these small modifications and upgrades. That looks like the future and not brand new stadiums."

Indeed, Liverpool have been working on consistent upgrades in recent years, while clubs like Tottenham Hotspur have gone on to build New White Hart Lane.

In the meantime, Manchester United will continue their matches at Old Trafford. They will face Tottenham away from home on February 16, before their clash against Everton at Goodison Park on February 22.

