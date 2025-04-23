"We’re not here to celebrate Messi" - Vancouver coach sends message ahead of CONCACAF Champions Cup S/F against Inter Miami

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Jesper Sorensen sent Lionel Messi's Inter Miami a clear message ahead of their clash in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals. The two sides will face each other in the first leg on April 24 at the BC Place Stadium.

Inter Miami have had a smooth journey to the CONCACAF semi-finals so far. They beat Cavalier FC 4-0 on aggregate, despite Lionel Messi being rested in the first leg. The Herons then won 3-2 on aggregate against Los Angeles FC in the quarter-finals to secure their place in the next stage. They are now set to face Vancouver Whitecaps, who are notably table leaders in the MLS Western Conference (20 points from nine games).

In an interview via the Miami Herald, Vancouver coach Jesper Sorensen claimed their objective is nothing but to win against Inter Miami. Ahead of the clash, he said:

"Of course, Lionel Messi is a special player for this sport. What he has been contributing to this sport, the way he has played and delighted people over the past 20 years, is of course, special. That will be silly of me to say something else."

He added:

"It’s special that he is playing for Miami and we’re playing Miami. But on the other side, it’s not Vancouver against Messi, it’s Vancouver against Miami. And we’re not here to celebrate Messi. We’re here to do whatever we can to see if we can move on. And that should be our task."

Inter Miami are currently third in the MLS Eastern Conference with 18 points from eight games, whilst being unbeaten. They are a point behind Charlotte and Cincinnati FC in first and second place, but with a game in hand. Beating Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals could bring them closer to securing their first trophy this season.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano provides Lionel Messi injury update for Vancouver clash

The Argentine in the MLS - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference after the Herons' 1-0 win over Columbus Crew in the MLS (April 19), Javier Mascherano addressed concerns about Lionel Messi's fitness. The Argentine legend played full 90 minutes, but was reportedly spotted with a small limp after the game.

"As far as I know, nothing happened. He came off fine. I didn’t see him walk off, but I saw him in the dressing room. As far as I know, there’s nothing. I’ll ask the medical staff, but they haven’t told me anything," Mascherano said (via The Athletic).

The legendary Argentine has been irregular for the Herons this year. He missed three consecutive games in March. He was kept out of the squad to avoid muscle overload for the first two games, and remained on the bench in the third one.

However, the Inter Miami captain continued to maintain his exceptional form, contributing eight goals and three assists in 11 outings across competitions so far. If there are no new concerns, La Pulga is expected to start against Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final first leg on April 24.

