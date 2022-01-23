"We're clearly better without him" - Manchester United fans urge Ralf Rangnick to bench Cristiano Ronaldo after another lackluster display

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-drought in 2022 continued after he failed to fire in their last-gasp win over West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

They had Marcus Rashford to be thankful for, with the substitute scoring in the 93rd minute to seal all three points.

Ronaldo was involved in creating the goal but hasn't scored one himself since the turn of the new year, pulling a blank on all four appearances so far.

His overall performance at the weekend was pretty disappointing too, with the Portuguese talisman looking in no man's land for much of the game.

Manchester United fans were also frustrated watching him struggle to find the net, with some even urging interim manager Ralf Rangnick to bench him.

Ronaldo will turn 37 in a few days' time and it seems like Old Father Time is catching up with the star with some believing he should be benched.

Here are some of the reactions from fans after Ronaldo's lackluster display:

ً @goatedlebron @markgoldbridge Bench Ronaldo for martial. We’re clearly better without ghostnaldo @markgoldbridge Bench Ronaldo for martial. We’re clearly better without ghostnaldo

InflamesJames @savageJRN @lauriewhitwell Unpopular opinion but Ronaldo is the not the solution. Looks 36yrs old. Seems the management have little choice based on his commercial pull. United will keep teams on the back foot with pacy front men, but he's a weapon from the bench - which will be a problem. @lauriewhitwell Unpopular opinion but Ronaldo is the not the solution. Looks 36yrs old. Seems the management have little choice based on his commercial pull. United will keep teams on the back foot with pacy front men, but he's a weapon from the bench - which will be a problem.

Peter Broderick @PeterBrod13



should he be on the bench and brought on for impact when we desperately need something ? @lauriewhitwell how did Ronaldo contribute?should he be on the bench and brought on for impact when we desperately need something ? @lauriewhitwell how did Ronaldo contribute?should he be on the bench and brought on for impact when we desperately need something ?

Get-hyped• @paultaremwa After 2 last games of Manchester United, you can clearly see that Rashford and cavani are more creative than Ronaldo. He should remain on bench if he can’t deliver After 2 last games of Manchester United, you can clearly see that Rashford and cavani are more creative than Ronaldo. He should remain on bench if he can’t deliver

Mintah-Boakye Samuel @iestabombay @GhanaMUSC Let’s play Rashford, martial and Greenwood upfront , bench old legs Ronaldo @GhanaMUSC Let’s play Rashford, martial and Greenwood upfront , bench old legs Ronaldo

rangnick out @jairoutd @UTD_Waltz @seamusconlon6 @markgoldbridge We’re only going up from here mate as long as Ronaldo and trashford are in the bench we should be good @UTD_Waltz @seamusconlon6 @markgoldbridge We’re only going up from here mate as long as Ronaldo and trashford are in the bench we should be good

Unruly King @unrulyking00 Man utd starting Ronaldo is a straight lose for the team , he must be on the bench Man utd starting Ronaldo is a straight lose for the team , he must be on the bench

Rangnick had started Ronaldo as the lone striker up front, but the talismanic No.7 barely offered any threat.

The Hammers were largely unputurbed by his presence, with Ronaldo mustering just one shot on target all night.

It was yet another frustrating spell in front of goal for the beleaguered five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who's yet to add to his tally of 14 strikes for the season in 2022.

Ronaldo's Manchester United future depends on their top-four hopes

Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United runs until 2023 but he may not see it off or even extend it should they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The win on Saturday put them in fourth place in the Premier League table, their highest position in nearly four months, but the sides below them have an advantage.

Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers both have a game in hand over them while Tottenham Hotspur have three.

So United's position isn't safe yet and they must start putting together a run of consecutive wins to bolster their chances.

Ronaldo's poor form isn't helping their cause right now, but if he's able to conjure his best for the home stretch of the campaign, it will hold Manchester United in good stead.

