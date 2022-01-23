"We're clearly better without him" - Manchester United fans urge Ralf Rangnick to bench Cristiano Ronaldo after another lackluster display

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-drought in 2022 continued after he failed to fire in their last-gasp win over West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.
They had Marcus Rashford to be thankful for, with the substitute scoring in the 93rd minute to seal all three points.
Ronaldo was involved in creating the goal but hasn't scored one himself since the turn of the new year, pulling a blank on all four appearances so far.
His overall performance at the weekend was pretty disappointing too, with the Portuguese talisman looking in no man's land for much of the game.
Manchester United fans were also frustrated watching him struggle to find the net, with some even urging interim manager Ralf Rangnick to bench him.
Ronaldo will turn 37 in a few days' time and it seems like Old Father Time is catching up with the star with some believing he should be benched.
Here are some of the reactions from fans after Ronaldo's lackluster display:
Rangnick had started Ronaldo as the lone striker up front, but the talismanic No.7 barely offered any threat.
The Hammers were largely unputurbed by his presence, with Ronaldo mustering just one shot on target all night.
It was yet another frustrating spell in front of goal for the beleaguered five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who's yet to add to his tally of 14 strikes for the season in 2022.
Ronaldo's Manchester United future depends on their top-four hopes
Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United runs until 2023 but he may not see it off or even extend it should they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.
The win on Saturday put them in fourth place in the Premier League table, their highest position in nearly four months, but the sides below them have an advantage.
Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers both have a game in hand over them while Tottenham Hotspur have three.
So United's position isn't safe yet and they must start putting together a run of consecutive wins to bolster their chances.
Ronaldo's poor form isn't helping their cause right now, but if he's able to conjure his best for the home stretch of the campaign, it will hold Manchester United in good stead.