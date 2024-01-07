"We’re all desperate to win trophies" - Arsenal superstar eager to bounce back from 'disappointing' end to 2023 with Liverpool win

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has offered a rallying cry to his teammates ahead of their FA Cup third-round showdown with Liverpool today (January 7).

The Gunners ended 2023 poorly, losing three of their last five games in the Premier League. This saw Mikel Arteta's men drop down to fourth in the league, surrendering top spot to today's opponents.

Odegaard urged his Arsenal teammates to get back to winning ways against Liverpool. He told the club's official website:

"We were all disappointed with how we ended with the last two matches in 2023 and we know we will have to raise our level when we take on Liverpool today."

The Norweigan playmaker wants the Gunners to take a step closer to winning yet another FA Cup trophy. He alluded to the north Londoners being the record holders (14):

"The FA Cup is a huge tournament, we’ve won it more than any other team, so we want to be strong in the competition again, and starting at home is exactly what we wanted."

Liverpool have been in stellar form this season under Jurgen Klopp, five games unbeaten in all competitions. The Merseysiders sit top of the league, five points ahead of Arteta's men.

Odegaard knows how tough an opposition Klopp's side will be:

"It’s a very tough opponent of course, we know a lot about them from playing at Anfield a couple of weeks ago, and this time with our own supporters behind us we will be ready and looking forward to it."

The Gunners' skipper is eyeing silverware with his side and insisted that this mentality was shared by the team:

"We’re all desperate to win trophies as a team, and individually as well you have to take those chances when they come along in your career. So we want to start that journey today, and see how far it can take us."

Odegaard has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 25 games across competitions. He will hope to guide his side to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a victory over Liverpool.

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus vs Liverpool

Gabriel Jesus has picked up a knock.

Arsenal will head into battle against the Merseysiders without Gabriel Jesus. The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the Brazilian frontman will sit out his side's FA Cup clash due to a small knee injury.

Jesus has run into injury issues throughout his time at the Emirates since arriving from Manchester City in July 2022. But, this injury isn't thought to be serious and is only a slight knock.

The Brazil international has posted seven goals and three assists in 21 games across competitions this season. It looks as though Eddie Nketiah will be tasked with spearheading Arsenal's attack against Liverpool.