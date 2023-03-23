 "We're not done yet", "My joy is back" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo is named as one of the team captains for Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers

New Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to wear the captain’s armband for his country. The announcement came as a relief to fans, who were unsure about the 38-year-old’s international career.

Portugal endured a 1-0 defeat to Morocco to crash out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarter-finals. Then-coach Fernando Santos stepped down as manager after the defeat, putting an end to his eight-year-long stint. Cristiano Ronaldo, who started both of Portugal’s knockout matches on the bench, refrained from making comments about his future with the 2016 European Champions.

Santos’ successor Martinez has called up the Al-Nassr superstar for Portugal’s upcoming 2024 European Championship qualifying clashes against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, allaying fears of Ronaldo’s premature retirement. Furthermore, Martinez has confirmed that Ronaldo will continue to serve as one of Portugal’s captains alongside Bernardo Silva and Rui Patricio, courtesy of his international experience.

Speaking at a press conference, the former Belgium coach said (via GOAL):

“At the moment, the players with more experience and international caps are the captains: Ronaldo, Rui Patricio, and Bernardo Silva. They will be the team captains.”

The statement has made a lot of fans very happy. While one has already called Martinez the “best coach” another criticized Santos for not trusting Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo, who made his international debut in 2003, has thus far scored a record 118 goals in 196 matches for Portugal. He will break the record for most international appearances by a player if he plays against Liechtenstein on Thursday, 23 March.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims Manchester United struggles have made him a “better man”

After scoring a team-best 24 goals in 38 games in his first season back at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo unexpectedly parted ways with the club during his second season. Erik ten Hag started him in only four games before the Portuguese superstar’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan aired.

Shortly after the interview, in which he criticized the club’s hierarchy and coach, Ronaldo mutually agreed with the club to go their separate ways. Now an Al-Nassr player, Ronaldo has looked back on his tumultuous second season at Manchester United, revealing that he’s come out a better person.

In an interview with Sport TV+, Ronaldo revealed:

"Sometimes you have to go through some things to see who's on my side. In a difficult phase, you can see who is on your side. I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there's no time for regrets.

"Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now I'm more prepared and that learning was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I'm a better man."

Over a month after leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo penned a massive $200 million-a-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, agreeing to stay with the club until June 2025. He has settled in nicely in Saudi, scoring nine goals and claiming two assists in eight Saudi Pro League appearances so far.

