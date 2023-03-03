"We're about to feast", "Ronaldo's hitting 7 today" - Fans react hilariously as Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Al-Nassr against Al-Batin

Fans on Twitter are expecting a masterclass from Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr take on Al-Batin in a Saudi Pro League clash tonight (March 3).

Rudi Garcia's team are currently second in the SPL table. They have 43 points from 18 matches and trail second-placed Al-Ittihad by a point, having played one game less.

The Riyadh-based side could return to the top of the table with a win later tonight. They will certainly rely on Ronaldo to carry the team's attacking charge.

The Portuguese ace has been in stunning form lately, scoring eight goals and providing two assists for the Saudi club so far.

The veteran striker was recently named the SPL's Player of the Month for February.

He has scored two hat tricks in his last three matches. He bagged three goals when Garcia's side defeated Damac 3-0 in an away clash in their previous match.

Fans are expecting a performance of the same caliber from the striker during the clash against bottom-placed SPL side Al-Batin. One fan tipped the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to score seven goals. He wrote:

"Crying Ronaldo’s hitting 7 today."

Another predicted that Al-Nassr are going to make light work of Al-Batin. He wrote:

"BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS. We’re about to feast."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Ronaldo starts the SPL clash against Al-Batin:

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic recently lauded Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Mateo Kovacic used to be teammates with Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo during their time together at Real Madrid. Speaking about the Portuguese, Kovacic recently said that the 38-year-old was a leader on and off the pitch.

The Croatian midfielder said (via GOAL):

"I learned a lot and there are a lot of great characters. Of course, with my relationship with Luka, he was one of the leaders there and then you had up front [Cristiano] Ronaldo. He was a leader on and off the pitch."

The duo played 81 matches together at Real Madrid, combing for three goals.

While Croat has played for the Blues since leaving Los Blancos in 2019. The Portugal international, meanwhile, represented Juventus and Manchester United before his move to Saudi Arabia.

