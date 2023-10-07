“We’re fighting relegation”, “I have a heart attack” – Manchester United fans worried as duo start together in line-up for Brentford clash

Manchester United fans are worried after Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans have been included in the starting XI to face Brentford at Old Trafford later today (October 7).

The Red Devils have had an abysmal start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign. Erik ten Hag and Co. are currently 10th in the standings with just nine points after seven games, nine behind league leaders Manchester City.

They will be aiming to bounce back after a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace last weekend against 14th-placed Brentford today. However, their injury woes continue as Raphael Varane has not been included in the matchday squad due to a 'minor' injury (via GOAL).

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof make up the defense.

The midfield consists of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes. Rasmus Hojlund starts as the lone forward in a 4-2-3-1 formation to complete the starting XI.

Manchester United fans are expressing their worries on X (formerly Twitter) over the inclusion of Maguire and Evans in the team. The latter did impress against Burnley but lacks pace and is past his prime.

Moreover, Maguire has been prone to making high-profile errors - something the Red Devils could do without as they have already conceded 18 goals in 10 appearances this season.

One fan posted:

"Maguire and Evans in 2023 we’re fighting relegation this season."

Here are some more reactions:

Victor Lindelof has been forced to fill in at left-back due to Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka being injured. The Red Devils have won their last five home games against Brentford and will be hoping for a repeat of the same in today's clash.

What happened last season when Manchester United faced Brentford?

Manchester United may be struggling right now due to their poor run of form but Ten Hag had vastly different fortunes last season. The Dutch tactician was able to guide his team to an impressive third-place finish, also lifting the Carabao Cup in the process.

The Red Devils first played Brentford on August 13, 2022, at the Gtech Community Stadium. The home team went on to demolish United 4-0 with Josh Dasilva (10'), Mathias Jensen (18'), Ben Mee (30'), and Bryan Mbeumo (35') getting on the scoresheet.

Fortunately for Manchester United fans, they were able to get their revenge at home later in the season on April 6, 2023. The Red Devils secured a narrow 1-0 win with Marcus Rashford's 27th-minute strike being the only goal in the game