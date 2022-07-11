“We’re finished”, “Another player that rejected United” – Manchester United fans dejected as Red Devils reportedly miss out on transfer

Manchester United-linked goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is reportedly close to joining Brentford on a free transfer.

Strakosha was a free agent after departing SS Lazio earlier this summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Albanian is currently undergoing medical tests ahead of joining the Bees. Romano tweeted:

"Excl: Brentford FC are set to sign Thomas Strakosha on free transfer. It’s agreed and set to be completed with medical tests now ongoing, here we go. Strakosha left Lazio as free agent and he’s now heading to Premier League, his biggest dream."

It's worth noting that Manchester United were recently linked with Strakosha. TalkSPORT reported on Saturday (July 9) that the Red Devils were closing in on a deal for the 27-year-old.

However, Erik ten Hag's side seem to have lost out on the player, which has not go down well with fans. Many took to Twitter to express their displeasure, with one writing:

"We lost a race to f***ing brentford. We’re finished man."

Another user seemed to see United missing out on Strakosha as part of a recurring theme in this summer's transfer window, tweeting:

"Another player that rejected United wow."

Here are some more reactions to the latest report involving Strakosha:

Strakosha notably spent six years with Napoli after joining them from Salernitana. He made 208 appearances for the Serie A outfit, recording 62 clean sheets. The Albanian has also won 19 caps for his national team, managing eight shutouts.

Manchester United have signed only one player this summer

As is the case in every transfer window, Manchester United have been linked with a plethora of players this summer as well. However, they are struggling to get deals over the line and have signed only one player so far.

Left-back Tyrell Malacia was officially announced as the first signing of the Ten Hag era earlier this month. He joined the Red Devils for a fee worth around £12.9 million, according to Eurosport.

Malacia's arrival has generated some excitement, but United fans will want to see more activity from their team this summer. The Frenkie de Jong saga is yet to reach a resolution, while United will also have to sort out fees with AFC Ajax for reported targets Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

There is some positive news, though, for the Red Devils. Christian Eriksen is expected to undergo medical tests this week ahead of a free transfer, according to Manchester Evening News.

