"We're finished", "Just end this season" - Barcelona fans react as star gets subbed out after picking up knock in country's Nations League clash

Barcelona supporters were left worried after young centre-back Pau Cubarsi had to come off injured during Spain’s ongoing Nations League quarterfinal first leg with the Netherlands. In the 30th minute, Memphis Depay flew into an aerial challenge with Cubarsi, knocking the teenager down, albeit only momentarily.

Ad

Cubarsi, who initially carried on, was replaced in the 41st minute by Dean Huijsen, indicating the knock was more serious than first feared. The 18-year-old centre-back has been a revelation at Barcelona since breaking into the first team. He has quickly become a key figure in Hansi Flick’s defense, logging in over 3000 minutes this season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A prolonged absence could be costly for Barca as they are relying on Cubarsi in their hunt for silverware this season. The club will now monitor his recovery closely ahead of their La Liga and Champions League fixtures.

Fans were quick to express their consternation about the defender’s condition following the incident on social media with comments like these:

"We're finished," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Just end this season," another fan was heartbroken.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Barca has worst luck out of all the clubs," a fan said.

"I hate international break wtf," another wrote.

"please be precautionary," another begged.

"International break ruined our season again," a fan added.

Barcelona’s Pau Prim set to join Al Sadd on free transfer

Highly rated Barcelona Athletic midfielder Pau Prim is set to join Qatari club Al Sadd at the end of the season, as per reports. The 19-year-old’s contract runs until June and while Barca have repeatedly sought to extend his stay, he has spurned all attempts to renew the contract.

Ad

Negotiations between Prim and Al Sadd are at the final stages, according to MARCA (via Barca Universal). Given the serious competition for places in the Barcelona midfield, Prim has reportedly decided to move to Qatar to continue his career.

Barca were hopeful they could keep hold of Prim, but can't match the financial package offered by Al Sadd and the chance to play at senior level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback