“We’re finished” – Manchester United fans fear the worst amid injury concerns to important first team star

Manchester United fans online have raised their concerns following the injury to star defender Raphael Varane whilst on international duty with France. nite
Raphael Varane sustained a thigh injury in France's UEFA Nations League final against Spain which forced him off the pitch at the 43rd minute mark. Varane's injury has worried Manchester United fans. Club captain Harry Maguire is also expected to miss their away game after Leicester City.
Manchester United fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns. Many fans suggested the injury could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job. Here are some of the best tweets:
Manchester United fans have good reason to be worried about their trip to Leicester City. They can expect a tough outing without the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane in their line-up. The Red Devils have been poor in recent Premier League games, first losing to Aston Villa before getting a draw against Everton.
Raphael Varane is due to be assessed by Manchester United's medical staff today which is why he remains a major doubt for their next Premier League game.
As things stand, Manchester United will have to rely on the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones.
On a brighter note, however, Marcus Rashford is expected to return to first-team action for Manchester United. He will return following a surgery from an injury which has kept him out of action so far this season.
Injuries could hamper Manchester United during a tough period of the season
Manchester United have an extremely difficult run of games from now until the end of November. The Red Devils face all of their title rivals in the span of weeks.
Following the international break, Manchester United face Leicester City before facing Liverpool at Old Trafford. The run gets even tougher as they face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City next.
The Red Devils will then take on Chelsea and Arsenal to end a difficult couple of months. In between this tricky Premier League run, Manchester United also face Atalanta twice and then take on Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.
Manchester United's run going into December will most likely determine the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 48-year-old manager is already under a lot of scrutiny. It came following his decision to bench the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho in their draw against Everton.
Despite a run of poor results, Manchester United are still just two points behind league leaders Chelsea at the moment.