“We’re finished” – Manchester United fans fear the worst amid injury concerns to important first team star

Manchester United fans online have raised their concerns following the injury to star defender Raphael Varane whilst on international duty with France. nite

Raphael Varane sustained a thigh injury in France's UEFA Nations League final against Spain which forced him off the pitch at the 43rd minute mark. Varane's injury has worried Manchester United fans. Club captain Harry Maguire is also expected to miss their away game after Leicester City.

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns. Many fans suggested the injury could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job. Here are some of the best tweets:

Zish @zish1994 Wait Maguire and Varane injured? We are finished Wait Maguire and Varane injured? We are finished

DOM🔰 @YANITEDARMY A Varane injury might mean Ole gets sacked sooner... A Varane injury might mean Ole gets sacked sooner...

Forever Addicted @MUnited_Forever @3cbPerformance @ManUnitedZone_ This is what I expected you to say in your analysis. With rest and proper treatment, most groin strains heal on their own in about 4–8 weeks. More severe groin strains can take longer. @3cbPerformance @ManUnitedZone_ This is what I expected you to say in your analysis. With rest and proper treatment, most groin strains heal on their own in about 4–8 weeks. More severe groin strains can take longer.

Thomas @MUFC_Tom18 @ManUnitedZone_ Not a good sign if it’s a muscle injury. Minimum 2/3 weeks out you’d imagine @ManUnitedZone_ Not a good sign if it’s a muscle injury. Minimum 2/3 weeks out you’d imagine

Muratlogy @muratology @ManUnitedZone_ No Varane no Meguire . 6 tough games with Bailly and Lindelof will be devastating. I hope God protect us. @ManUnitedZone_ No Varane no Meguire . 6 tough games with Bailly and Lindelof will be devastating. I hope God protect us.

a @fathqh30 @utdreport @RobDawsonESPN praying is not serious and maybe atleast 1-2 weeks he's recover! @utdreport @RobDawsonESPN praying is not serious and maybe atleast 1-2 weeks he's recover!

nurúl @hnatadocs8 Let's agree that we all hate international breaks 😔 get well soon varane & maguire, love<3333 Let's agree that we all hate international breaks 😔 get well soon varane & maguire, love<3333

ora ora ora @hfshm_ Maguire and varane doubt? Phil jones GOAT masterclass incoming 💀 Maguire and varane doubt? Phil jones GOAT masterclass incoming 💀

BrenWah™ 🇸🇬 @OngBren The possibility of the key absences in Maguire & Varane due to injuries worries me. 🤞 #MUFC The possibility of the key absences in Maguire & Varane due to injuries worries me. 🤞 #MUFC

MUFC 🏹🙆‍♂️ @MufcZan So United will definitely be without Varane, Maguire, Cavani and Fred (hurrah!) for trip to Leicester? Hoping and praying we dont pick up anymore injuries in the games tonight 🙏 So United will definitely be without Varane, Maguire, Cavani and Fred (hurrah!) for trip to Leicester? Hoping and praying we dont pick up anymore injuries in the games tonight 🙏

ekeh @UTDekeh Just when Ole was about to switch to a more attacking formation, Varane and Maguire get injured, we're going to be playing another double pivot versus Leceister😭 Just when Ole was about to switch to a more attacking formation, Varane and Maguire get injured, we're going to be playing another double pivot versus Leceister😭

Manchester United fans have good reason to be worried about their trip to Leicester City. They can expect a tough outing without the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane in their line-up. The Red Devils have been poor in recent Premier League games, first losing to Aston Villa before getting a draw against Everton.

Raphael Varane is due to be assessed by Manchester United's medical staff today which is why he remains a major doubt for their next Premier League game.

As things stand, Manchester United will have to rely on the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones.

On a brighter note, however, Marcus Rashford is expected to return to first-team action for Manchester United. He will return following a surgery from an injury which has kept him out of action so far this season.

Injuries could hamper Manchester United during a tough period of the season

Manchester United have an extremely difficult run of games from now until the end of November. The Red Devils face all of their title rivals in the span of weeks.

Following the international break, Manchester United face Leicester City before facing Liverpool at Old Trafford. The run gets even tougher as they face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City next.

The Red Devils will then take on Chelsea and Arsenal to end a difficult couple of months. In between this tricky Premier League run, Manchester United also face Atalanta twice and then take on Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United's run going into December will most likely determine the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 48-year-old manager is already under a lot of scrutiny. It came following his decision to bench the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho in their draw against Everton.

Despite a run of poor results, Manchester United are still just two points behind league leaders Chelsea at the moment.

