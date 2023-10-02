“We’re finished”, “Where the problems start” – Manchester United fans worried after update from training before Galatasaray clash

Manchester United fans were left worried after the players failed to turn up to team training on time ahead of their clash against Galatasaray on Tuesday, October 3.

The Red Devils are back in UEFA Champions League action tomorrow where they host Turkish club Galatasaray at Old Trafford. They will be aiming to bounce back after they lost their UCL opener 4-3 against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on September 20.

Erik ten Hag's side were meant to report to training at 1:30 PM BST today (October 2). However, Samuel Luckhurst, the chief Manchester United writer for the Manchester Evening News, posted:

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted with a range of emotions on X (formerly Twitter), with one replying:

"We're finished"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Where the problems starts...and we expect magic to happen on match day."

Expand Tweet

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the players did eventually turn up for training, it's clear that fans were far from impressed by the delay. The Red Devils are currently fourth in Group A in the UCL with zero points after one game.

Manchester United star Mason Mount reacts to Crystal Palace defeat

Manchester United summer signing Mason Mount recently admitted the Red Devils need to improve after they were defeated 1-0 against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 30.

Despite dominating 78% possession and landing 19 shots, Erik ten Hag and Co. were unable to find the back of the net. Joachim Andersen's 25th-minute strike was all it took for Crystal Palace to secure an important three points.

Following the game, Mount said (via Manchester United's official website):

"We want to win these games. We know we need to win these games and it's been a difficult start. As soon as they got the goal, they defended really well, they got bodies behind the ball and made it difficult to create. We had a few chances but it wasn't enough."

He added:

"We know we need to go back and look at the areas that we need to improve on – and we need to improve because we want to win games, we want to win every competition we’re in, we want to go right to the end. So it's a tough one to take."

Manchester United are now 10th in the Premier League standings with just nine points from seven games. They have already lost four games this season, which will be concerning for the Old Trafford faithful.