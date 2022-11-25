"We’re foolishly optimistic" - Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch makes bold claims ahead of USA vs England in FIFA World Cup

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch believes the USA will arrogantly expect to win their FIFA World Cup clash against England. The American boss claims that fans from his home country are extremely optimistic and believe that the USA are the best team in the tournament.

England are set to face off against the USA at the Al Bayt Stadium on 25 November. The last time these two teams locked horns in the FIFA World Cup was in the 2010 edition of the tournament.

Marsch was in fact a part of former USA manager Bob Bradley's coaching team when they clashed against the Three Lions 12 years ago. The encounter ended in a 1-1 draw after goals from Steven Gerrard and Clint Dempsey.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash between the two national sides, Marsch said (via The Mirror):

“We’re foolishly optimistic in the US. We always think we can be the best, and we expect to be the best - even in this sport, where we are clearly not. That’s our arrogance, that’s what we are. We will expect to get out of the group and we will expect to win a game or two, even though those expectations are far too high with where we’re at."

He added:

“Everyone in the US, anytime we play England, everyone gets really excited. I’ll be cheering for the US and I know it will take their absolute best performance to have a chance. But one of the things that’s uniquely American is that sense of fearlessness. We thrive and enjoy the moments when the things are their hardest and when everyone expects us to lose.”

England manager Gareth Southgate provides crucial injury update on Harry Kane ahead of FIFA World Cup clash against USA

England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed that star striker Harry Kane will be fit and available for his side's clash against the USA in the FIFA World Cup.

Kane suffered an ankle injury in England's thumping 6-2 victory over Iran on 21 November. This prompted speculation over his fitness for the Three Lions' upcoming games in Qatar.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Southgate all-but confirms Harry Kane will start v USA tomorrow night. Southgate all-but confirms Harry Kane will start v USA tomorrow night.

English fans can now rest easy as the English boss has revealed that the Tottenham Hotspur star is fit after he had scans that revealed nothing of concern.

Southgate said at a pre-match press conference (via 90min):

"Harry is fine. He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night. He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine."

England vs USA kicks off at 12.30 am IST on November 26.

