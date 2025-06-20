"We're not friends obviously because we don't spend time together" - Lionel Messi comments on Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry after beating Porto

Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi has opened up on his personal relationship with rival Cristiano Ronaldo after helping his side defeat FC Porto at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. The 37-year-old was on target for the Herons as they came from behind to record a 2-1 win in Atlanta, claiming their first win of the tournament.

Messi scored the winner for Inter Miami and was named Man of the Match before speaking with DSports at full-time. When asked about his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentina international pointed out that he has massive respect for the Al-Nassr man. He then went on to reveal that he has no personal relationship with the Portuguese great as they do not spend any time together.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he’s had and continues to have, because he’s still competing at the highest level. The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect."

Messi and Ronaldo have defined an era in world football and continue to do so at 37 and 40 years old, respectively. The Portuguese great scored in both the semi-final and final of the UEFA Nations League earlier this month to help his country claim the title.

The names of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be mentioned in the same breath due to their achievements in football history. The pair have won a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards, defining arguably the greatest rivalry in football history.

Lionel Messi closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo record with FC Porto goal

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is closing in on a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo after his winner against FC Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup. The 37-year-old scored his 50th goal for the Herons in only 61 appearances since joining them in 2023.

Lionel Messi scored a direct free-kick from 20 yards, his 68th free-kick goal, to bring up his sixth Club World Cup goal. The effort puts him just one behind his life-long rival, who managed seven goals in eight appearances in the competition.

The Inter Miami talisman will get an opportunity to tie or better Ronaldo's record when his side faces Brazilian giants Palmeiras in their final Group A clash. Javier Mascherano's side stand a good chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition after their 2-1 win over Porto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More