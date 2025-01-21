"We're going to compete" - Lionel Messi weighs in on Inter Miami's chances at FIFA Club World Cup after pre-season win over Club America

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has claimed that his side are eager to compete at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The Argentine maestro claimed that the Herons' group is difficult, but vowed to fight for qualification into the knockout stages.

The new and expanded format of the Club World Club will see 32 teams fight it out for the biggest prize in intercontinental club football. The tournament will be hosted across 11 stadiums in the United States of America, including the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Messi's Miami have been drawn into Group A alongside record Brazilian champions Palmeiras, two-time UEFA Champions League winners Porto (Portugal) and 12-time CAF Champions League winners Al-Ahly (Egypt).

Although the group seems challenging on paper, Inter Miami's 37-year-old talisman has claimed that his side will push for a playoff berth.

Speaking to TN Deportivo after scoring (34') in a pre-season friendly between the Herons and Mexican side Club America (2-2, Miami win 3-2 on penalties), he said (via Mirror):

"The truth is that it is a year with a lot of matches, and the Club World Cup is in June. We also have a difficult group, and we're to fight (to qualify). We're going to compete, but first we have to think about what is coming, we have many matches before that."

Messi also reflected upon his return from injury in the game against America, adding:

"Well, as I always say, I'm just starting the year. Honestly, I'm starting it feeling really, really excited and motivated. Hopefully I can feel good as the year goes on and well, it's important to start off strong to be in good shape when the official matches come around."

After a couple more pre-season friendlies, Messi and Miami will play their first competitive fixture on February 19 - in the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Sporting KC.

"We very much look forward to it" - When co-owner of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami made claim about Club World Cup ambitions

When Lionel Messi's Inter Miami was announced as a participant in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, co-owner Jorge Mas claimed that his side is eager to get their campaign underway. The 61-year-old said that there is 'no controversy' in the Herons' selection as a participating side, adding he is 'hopeful' of their chances in the tournament.

The CWC will be held in the middle of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season, posing a unique challenge for Mas' side. When the tournament kicks off in mid-June, Javier Mascherano's side will already be competing in the league, the Leagues Cup and the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Despite the hurdles, the American businessman has claimed that his side is raring to make their mark in the intercontinental competition.

He said (via Mirror):

"There's no controversy. One of our goals for 2024 was to qualify for the Club World Cup. It's a difficult group that presents challenges, but I am very hopeful to compete. Our first objective is to make it out of the group stage and then compete with those who qualify to the next round."

