"We're going to go for it" - Lionel Messi sends strong message to MLS teams after Inter Miami's 5-0 thrashing of Orlando City 

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi sent a strong message to the rest of the MLS teams after his side's comprehensive 5-0 win against Orlando City on Saturday, March 2.

Luis Suarez scored two early goals (4' and 11'), which were followed up by Robert Taylor's 29th-minute strike. Messi himself got on the scoresheet twice in the second half to round off the scoring (57' and 62').

Speaking about Inter Miami's ambitions for the season after the match, he told Apple TV (via Goal):

"I think that with the pressure on us, we’re conscious of the team, and what we’ve built and we are going to prepare ourselves to fight for the MLS title."

The Florida-based outfit are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference, being the only side to have played three matches so far. Despite that, Messi believes that his group have shown positive signs.

"We know that is a long road and it's just getting started, but the reality is that all of us are aware that we have a group ready to compete and we are going to go for it," he continued. "It is also important that we start the season off well, especially in the first few games because then the league will pause, and other tournaments will begin.

"It’s really good to arrive with a little breathing room at this checkpoint that we set on ourselves."

Up next for the Herons is the CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg round-of-16 fixture against Nashville on Thursday, March 7.

Lionel Messi reacts to Luis Suarez's brace for Inter Miami v Orlando City

Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi reacted to his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez's brace against Orlando City. The two are extremely familiar with one another, having played 260 matches together and managed 99 joint goal contributions.

Since arriving in January, the Uruguay international has scored three goals in as many league matches. Speaking about the striker, Messi said in a post-match interview (via MLS Soccer):

"I’m really happy for him for scoring. Still, we weren’t worried at all. I think Luis, what he’s capable of doing, everybody knows [what he can do]."

Messi has also continued his good work from the previous campaign. In the 2024 season, the Argentina captain has scored thrice and provided one assist in three league games so far.

