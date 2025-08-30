"We're going out there to prove a point" - Seattle star sends message ahead of Leagues Cup final against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders defender Alex Roldan has sent a strong message ahead of facing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final. The two sides clash at the Lumen Field in Washington on Sunday, August 31.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Roldan claimed that his side was out to prove a point against Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final. Seattle Sounders want to be the best side on the continent, and the defender said (via MLS):

"We're an organization that is always fighting for titles. We've been in many finals before, and this is another objective and goal that we've set for ourselves, to be the best in the league, the best in the continent. We're going out there to prove a point and hopefully finish that game with a trophy."

Meanwhile, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer added that the aim is to end the summer on a high note by winning the Leagues Cup. He hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time and said:

"We're hosting the greatest player (of all time). Miami is coming to Seattle in a meaningful championship game. It's been a great summer. I'm hoping to make it an even better summer on Sunday."

Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami are unbeaten in the tournament, having won all but one of their matches. They won the penalty shootout in the games they drew and have advanced to the Leagues Cup final.

Lionel Messi admits he was scared to play in Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi spoke to the media after the semifinal win over LA Galaxy, admitting that he was scared to play in the match. He claimed that he was in discomfort following the injury, but wanted to be on the pitch for Inter Miami and ensure they qualified for the final. He said (via ESPN):

"I wanted to be here. When I came back against [LA] Galaxy [on August 17], I felt some discomfort, I didn't feel comfortable, but I wanted to play the game. It was really important to be here because it's a difficult opponent; they'd beaten us in the two games we played against them this year. In the first half I was playing with a bit of fear, but after that, I felt a bit [more] free."

Lionel Messi scored twice, the equalizer from the spot in the 77th minute, before scoring again 11 minutes later, to help Inter Miami beat Orlando City in the semifinal on August 27 at the Chase Stadium.

