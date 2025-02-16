"We're not going to stop" - Mikel Arteta issues title race warning to Liverpool after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Leicester 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has fired a warning at Liverpool after the Gunners' 2-0 win over Leicester on Saturday (February 15). The Spaniard insists that his team will not relent in their quest for a Premier League title.

Liverpool dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Everton in midweek (February 12), their game in hand over the Gunners. Their slip offered Arsenal an opportunity to close the gap to the league leaders to four points.

And Mikel Arteta's side capitalized, securing a 2-0 victory over Leicester thanks to substitute Mikel Merino's late brace in the second half. However, whether the Gunners maintain that buffer depends on the outcome of Liverpool's remaining fixture for this gameweek against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the Leicester win, Arteta sent an emphatic message to his title race rivals, insisting that Arsenal will fight until the end no matter what. He said (via Sky Sports):

"We really want it. Regardless of what happens or the difficulties we're going to face, we're going to give this a real go. The team wants it, we've had seven or eight months working on that. We're not going to stop, let's see how far we can go!"

The Gunners nearly ended their long drought for a league title in the last two seasons. However, they came up short on both occasions, finishing a close second behind back-to-back champions Manchester City.

"Big things are coming" - Arsenal star Declan Rice sends strong message over title race against Liverpool

Arsenal star Declan Rice shared Mikel Arteta's sentiments as he opened up about their title race against Liverpool. The England international sent a confident message about his side's chances this season.

Rice has played a key role for the north Londoners this season in the heart of their midfield. He has made 34 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former West Ham United star stated that there's still time left until the season ends for Arsenal to challenge Liverpool for the title. He said:

"There's still a really long way to go. The manager said in a press conference the other week, no matter what, the only thing we can worry about is ourselves. But at the end of the season, we will be there," said Rice.

"We can only keep believing in what we believe in, work on what we're working on and have full trust in the manager, players and everyone around us that we can achieve great things. It's down to us to get that over the line. Big things are coming. We need to stay positive and keep going," he added.

