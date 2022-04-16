“We’re gonna lose” - Manchester United fans believe Rangnick 'doesn't care anymore' after naming trio in line-up against Norwich

Manchester United fans have shared their disappointment in the club's lineup for their clash against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Old Trafford faithful were stunned to see Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Bruno Fernandes taking up the midfield slots. They took to Twitter to share their grievances.

Here is a selection of tweets from the fans:

Ruban @FifaRuban @ManUtd Pogba Bruno pivot with Lingard infront. We’re gonna lose to fucking Norwich @ManUtd Pogba Bruno pivot with Lingard infront. We’re gonna lose to fucking Norwich 😭😭😭

Lingard has been a surprise addition to the midfield, with the star having made just one Premier League start this season. In 2022, the Englishman has managed less than 200 minutes in all competitions for United so far.

Pogba may have started the season on a bright note, but so far, the once-brightly shining star has faltered in the creative midfield. In his last 10 appearances for the Red Devils, he has picked up just two assists.

Fernandes has struggled to find goal contributions for Manchester United since late February. His last assist was against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. While the star has remained in reasonably good form, fans will wonder how well he can linkup with Lingard and Pogba.

It has been a difficult season for Manchester United, with the side currently unable to string consecutive wins together. The Red Devils sit in seventh place in the Premier League table and could potentially lose out on the Champions League next season. They are six points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their match against Norwich.

Manchester United have had a poor season even in cup competitions

It hardly comes as a surprise that Manchester United have been unable to go far in other domestic competitions in England this season. Their performances have left much to be desired, especially from a team that finished in second in the league last season. They were eliminated from the FA Cup by Middlesbrough and in the EFL Cup by West Ham United.

Their managerial changes haven't helped things so far, with the club still yet to announce a permanent manager. Ralf Rangnick continues as interim manager after taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Their exit from the Champions League against a more formidable Atletico Madrid side also showcased the club's struggles.

They now remain solely in the chase for the top-four slots in the Premier League. It will likely elude them if they fail to find form and pick up consecutive wins. They will also have to hope for Spurs and Arsenal to drop points.

Edited by Aditya Singh