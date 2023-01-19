"We're not happy" - Bruno Fernandes names key Manchester United concern after 1-1 Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has indicated that his side's profligacy cost them three points against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils visited Selhurst Park for a Premier League encounter on Wednesday (January 18). Fernandes put them ahead in the 43rd minute with a well-struck shot from Christian Eriksen's cutback.

However, United went on to spurn multiple chances to score, missing both of their big chances and getting just four out of their 15 shots on target as well. Erik ten Hag's men still almost came away with the win, but Michael Olise's stunning free-kick in second-half stoppage time gave Palace a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the match, Fernandes lamented Manchester United's failure to convert their chances. He told Sky Sports:

"We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a draw.

"We should have taken our chances and closed the game. They scored a great goal at the end. Nothing we can do now."

The Portuguese midfielder, who now has five goals in 27 matches across all competitions for United this season, added:

"We have to look forward now. Other games are coming. We're still doing good things. We're really disappointed with the result but the next one is close. We have to prepare [for] the game. Not too much time to recover."

Bruno Fernandes almost ended up with an assist late in the game as well. He whipped in a superb corner moments after Olise's equalizer but Casemiro, who escaped his marker, couldn't divert the ball home.

The draw at Selhurst Park notably snapped Manchester United's nine-match winning run across all competitions.

Manchester United face quick turnaround with crunch clash against Arsenal up next

Manchester United will have to regroup quickly as they face another Premier League clash just four days after their draw with Crystal Palace. The Red Devils will take on league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 22.

United are notably the only team to have beaten the Gunners this season, winning the reverse fixture at Old Trafford by a 3-1 margin. However, they will likely have a difficult task on their hands against an Arsenal team that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away from home in their last match.

Erik ten Hag will also not be able to call upon Casemiro for Sunday's clash. The Brazilian picked up a yellow card in the draw against Crystal Palace, his fifth of the Premier League campaign, and will serve a one-match suspension.

