"We're not happy after this draw" - Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid stars 'got nervous' in their 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that the team's players got nervous during the 1-1 La Liga draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, February 11.

Joselu opened the scoring for Los Merengues in the third minute. However, Raul de Tomas found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 27th minute. Los Blancos failed to regain the advantage and Dani Carvajal was even sent off in injury time.

Speaking to the media after the game, Ancelotti said (via Football Espana):

“We’re not happy after this draw. We were good until the penalty, our game changed after it and we got nervous."

He added:

“Playing here is always difficult. There were a lot of duels and fights. Rayo were good. We got a point, we’re not satisfied. But maybe in the future this could be a good point.”

Real Madrid now have 62 points from 25 matches in La Liga and sit atop the table. Despite the draw against Vallecano, Ancelotti's side hold a commendable lead atop the table. Girona have 56 points from 24 matches.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks about refereeing during the Rayo Vallecano game

Dani Carvajal was sent off for Real Madrid during the dying embers of the Rayo Vallecano game. Carlo Ancelotti, however, refused to blame the officials.

Ancelotti said that it was good refereeing and that he doesn't blame the officials for the decision. Speaking after the game, he said (via Marca):

"I didn't talk to the fourth referee about Carvajal's expulsion. It was about the grabs. He explained to me that not all of them are cards. I think it was good refereeing."

Ancelotti further said that it's important not to lose difficult games. He stated:

"How can I answer? Here, we have to win every game. But to win the League, don't lose the ones you can't win. I think it's an important step to win the League."

Los Blancos return to action on February 25 as they take on Sevilla in a La Liga home clash.