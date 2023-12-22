"We're hungry for more, let's keep going" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after starring for Al-Nassr in 3-1 win in SPL fixture

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo wants his side to continue their momentum following their 3-1 Saudi Pro League home win over Al-Ettifaq on Friday (December 22).

Alex Telles opened the scoring for the hosts two minutes before half-time before Marcelo Brozovic doubled their lead on the cusp of the hour mark. Captain Ronaldo added gloss to the scoreline 17 minutes from time before Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi pulled one back in the 85th minute.

However, Al-Nassr held on for their third straight league win to move to within 10 points of runaway leaders Al-Hilal (50), who have played a game more. Ronaldo posted a picture of celebrating in front of fans as he captioned on Instagram:

"Third consecutive win! We’re hungry for more. Let’s keep going Al Nassr!"

Since losing 3-0 to Al-Hilal in the league earlier this month, Ronaldo and Co. have won three of their next four games, twice in the league and once in the King's Cup quarterfinal. They next take on Al-Ittihad away on Tuesday (December 26) in the league.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. He's still going strong despite almost turning 40, scoring goals galore for club and country.

The only player in history to score over 850 goals for club and country, Ronaldo has netted an impressive 51 of them this year. That includes 21 competitive goals and 10 assists in 23 games across competitions. He scored another six in Al-Nassr's victorious campaign in the Arab Club Champions Cup, which was later deemed as a friendly tournament.

Ronaldo has struck a league-leading 17 goals and has had eight assists in 16 games in the Saudi Pro League this season, in his first full campaign for Al-Alami. Overall, he has bagged 35 goals and 12 assists in 42 competitive games for the side.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been in great form in international football this year. Ronaldo struck 10 times in nine UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games as Portugal qualified for next summer's finals in Germany.

