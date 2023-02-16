"We're inevitably losing" - Real Madrid fans slam Carlo Ancelotti for picking 'useless' player for La Liga fixture against Elche

Real Madrid fans are losing their minds after Carlo Ancelotti decided to name Marco Asensio in the starting lineup for their La Liga clash against Elche. Los Blancos host the bottom-placed side later today (February 15).

Asensio has been in mediocre form so far this season. In 27 games across competitions, the attacker has scored four goals and has provided five assists this campaign. He also missed a penalty as Los Blancos suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mallorca in their previous La Liga clash ahead of the Club World Cup.

Andriy Lunin starts in goal in Thibaut Courtois' absence for Los Blancos against Elche. Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho, and David Alaba form the back four.

Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos are the midfield three. Asensio stars alongside Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes in Vinicius Junior's absence.

While fans are happy with the team, they are livid to see Asensio's presence in the lineup. Some fans even went to the extent of calling the player 'useless'.

Here are some of their reactions across Twitter after Real Madrid's lineup against Elche for the La Liga clash was announced:

We're deadarse only winning 1 trophy

Ruth James @Ruthjames99
Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra REAL MADRID XI ELCHE:



Lunin;



Carvajal Militao Nacho Alaba;



Valverde Camavinga Ceballos;



Asensio Benzema Rodrygo.
Asensio in there

mustafa @khawnjei
Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra REAL MADRID XI ELCHE:



Lunin;



Carvajal Militao Nacho Alaba;



Valverde Camavinga Ceballos;



Asensio Benzema Rodrygo.
Utterly jubilant to see ceballos starting today but im also quite exasperated to see asensio.

nai 🧞‍♀️ @xnaimacf
@cmvinga i thought he'd play fede rw i mean he'd be more useful than that useless loser asensio

Real Madrid have to make up for lost ground on Barcelona with a win against Elche

Real Madrid v Al Hilal: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

Real Madrid trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by a massive margin of 11 points heading into their clash against Elche with a game in hand. Ahead of the match, Ancelotti told the media (via Los Blancos' official website):

"We're feeling good, with positive sensations and we're delighted to be back to enjoy the title with our fans. We have prepared well for the Elche game. The fans know what the team is going to do, which is to fight in every game and in every competition. The fans know the professionalism and seriousness of these players. I don't think they think we are in a critical situation."

Speaking about his team's mindset, the Italian manager said:

"Our history says that winning helps you win. I think so too. When you win, you feel things you would like to repeat. What happened last year motivates us to try to repeat it, especially so that others don't feel what we felt last year. We are going to go all out tomorrow."

He added:

"We're at a disadvantage in the league but that doesn't mean we won't fight for every game as if it were our last, especially tomorrow."

Los Blancos currently have 45 points on the board from 20 La Liga games.

