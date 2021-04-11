"We're at our limit" - Zinedine Zidane opens up on Real Madrid players' workload after El Clasico win

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane opened up on the workload of his players after their 2-1 win over Barcelona in La Liga. El Clasico was Real Madrid's third game in eight days.

Real Madrid will now travel to England to play Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. Zidane's men lead the tie 3-1, courtesy of a handsome win at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday.

The win over arch-rivals Barcelona left Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, level on points with second-placed Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

"It doesn't change anything, there's still a long way to go. We have to rest after today. It's been two grueling games," Zidane said in the post-match conference.

Further opening up on his players' physical condition after a testing run of fixtures, Zidane said:

"Now we have to rest. I don't know how we're going to finish the season. Physically, we're at our limit."

👔 Zidane: "We are very happy for the effort and work put in. I think we had a very good first half against a great rival. In the end we deserved the victory because we had many chances to score the third goal, which would have been perfect for us."#ElClásico | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PFiAcU7s2n — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 10, 2021

The Real Madrid manager also addressed the plethora of changes in the playing XI for El Clasico.

"I'm happy for the players. We made lots of changes today. Mariano, [Alvaro] Odriozola, Isco, Marcelo. Everyone is committed. Everyone wants to play. That's what's good about this team. We're all together here. I'm the one responsible, but I'm happy for them [the players]. We won together," Zidane added.

Referee didn't give a penalty because there wasn't one: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

ElClasico | Braithwaite get slight touch on his hand from Mendy in min 83



Referee and VAR decided its not penalty pic.twitter.com/94holM4AIf — VAR watch (@WatchVar) April 10, 2021

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite was brought down by a challenge from Ferland Mendy in the 84th minute of El Clasico with Real Madrid leading 2-1. But the referee turned down calls for a penalty, and so did VAR.

Addressing the controversial moment in the match, Zidane said:

"Everyone has their own feelings. I think that, if the referee didn't give a penalty, it's because it's not a penalty. The important thing is what we did on the pitch today. We suffered because Barcelona are a great team. You can't say that it was the referee [who decided the game]."

With eight matches left in the league, Real Madrid are in a three-way battle for the La Liga title. While Atletico Madrid have as many points as their crosstown rivals, Barcelona are third with one fewer point. Diego Simeone's side, however, have a game in hand over Real Madrid and Barcelona.