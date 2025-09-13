  • home icon
  "We're losing", "Bold call from Arteta" - Arsenal fans worried after 26-year-old star gets dropped from starting line-up against Nottingham Forest

By Sripad
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:06 GMT
Arsenal fans not happy with Rice geting benched
Arsenal fans on X (formerly Twitter) are furious with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta for benching Declan Rice in their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 13. Many believe that it is a mistake by the manager, and it would help the opponents.

Arteta has stuck with David Raya in goal, while Jurrien Timber, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori keep their place in the backline. Cristhian Mosquera replaced William Saliba after the Frenchman got injured in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the previous game week, and the new signing now makes his first start.

The midfield sees a trio of Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, and Martin Odegaard. They start together for the first time for the Gunners, and it comes five years after they last took the pitch together for Real Sociedad in the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid.

Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres keep their place in the starting XI, while Eberechi Eze makes his first start for the Gunners since moving from Crystal Palace. While the fans were relatively happy with the team, Rice getting benched was the talking point. Many posted:

Mikel Arteta spoke about Nottingham Forest appointing former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, admitting that the change does not affect their tactics for the game. He said:

"You have to focus much more on yourself and improving and taking the game where you want to, because at the end now, even if you know the manager, the scenario can change after five minutes, 20 minutes, 60 minutes. The flexibility and understanding, and preparation that goes through now in the Premier League, so what you expect for five minutes is not going to be the same picture for 95 minutes. So that’s what we prepare for every single day."
Arsenal won 3-0 when they hosted Nottingham Forest last season. Ethan Nwaneri, Thomas Partey and Bukayo Saka scored the goals for Mikel Arteta's side.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Premier League season so far

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media ahead of the Nottingham Forest clash, admitting that he would have liked to have won the Liverpool game. He still believes they have done well, but added that they needed to improve to fulfill their dream of winning the league title. He said:

"I wanted nine points instead of six. I think Arne explained the game really well after the game when he said that if we play 10 times, probably eight times will be a draw. One will be for us and the one was for Liverpool and a magic moment decided that game. We want more."
"We want to win more of those games and review what we've done and as well in the circumstances that we had, not only in the way that we play, but in other areas, there is still room to improve. That's very good because the team is already at a really high level."

Arsenal are trophyless for the last five seasons under Mikel Arteta. They have finished second in the Premier League in three successive seasons.

https://www.arsenal.com/news/every-word-mikel-artetas-pre-forest-presser-2

