“We’re losing”, “Oh, man” – Real Madrid fans fear the worst as they guess where 30-year-old star will play after being named in line-up for Getafe clash

Real Madrid fans appear unconvinced by the prospect of seeing David Alaba playing at left-back against Getafe in La Liga on Saturday (8 October).

Los Blancos will return to the top of the Spanish top-flight if they see seal an away win against the 16th-placed side, with Madrid still unbeaten this term.

Ahead of the encounter, manager Carlo Ancelotti announced his starting XI, which contained three changes from the side's 2-1 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. The experienced duo of Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos have made way for Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric.

In the defense, Antonio Rudiger will start once again alongside Eder Militao in the center, which will push Alaba out to left-back and drop Ferland Mendy to the bench. Alaba has played every La Liga game this season for Real Madrid but has played as a left-back on just two occasions.

The Austrian will be able to provide better defensive cover than Mendy. However, supporters are concerned that Alaba may not be able to offer as much in attack against a team they should easily be seeing off.

Before the clash at Getafe kicked off, Real Madrid supporters took to Twitter to voice their concerns about Ancelotti's selection in defence. Here are some of the reactions:

ِ @Asensii20 @MadridXtra Am I the only one who’d rather have Rudiger play LB than Alaba? @MadridXtra Am I the only one who’d rather have Rudiger play LB than Alaba?

Carlo Ancelotti discusses Real Madrid's defensive frailties

While the Galacticos have won ten of their 11 games so far this term, they have only kept clean sheets on three occasions.

Ancelotti was asked about why he feels his side have been letting in a number of goals. The Italian replied (via Marca):

“The defensive aspect is very important in this team and it has been the key to success and where we have to be more focused. For that reason, the commitment of everyone will be important. It is true that we haven’t always been compact and we have lost duels."

"It is not a relaxation, these are things that happen. Sometimes we have to defend better. That is the thinking of the team. What we have to do is to defend better.”

Ancelotti was also asked what kind of Real Madrid fans will this season. He responded:

“A Madrid that does not have a singular identity, that is what we are going to see. There are matches where using a low block can give you more of an advantage. It will be a season with not just one Madrid.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



…and Ancelotti would love Kroos to stay. Carlo Ancelotti on Toni Kroos future: “Toni Kroos’ renewal? It depends on him. If he decides to stay, we will all be happy”.🤝🏻 #RealMadrid …and Ancelotti would love Kroos to stay. Carlo Ancelotti on Toni Kroos future: “Toni Kroos’ renewal? It depends on him. If he decides to stay, we will all be happy”. ⚪️🤝🏻 #RealMadrid…and Ancelotti would love Kroos to stay. https://t.co/J5j7X1uzZb

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes