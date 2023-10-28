Fans are bemused that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has named David Alaba and Rodrygo Goes in his starting lineup against Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday (October 28).

In the season's first El Clasico at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barca's temporary home for the season, Madrid will be trying to inflict their arch-rivals their first defeat of the season.

Los Blancos have 25 points from 10 games, winning eight, to top the standings. Barca are third with 24 points, winning seven times and drawing thrice. Both sides are coming off midweek UEFA Champions League wins. Madrid won 2-1 at Braga, while Barca prevailed by the same scoreline at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fans, though, have reacted to the presence of Alaba and Rodrygo. While the Austrian has returned from injury, Rodyrgo has been in poor form this season, netting just twice in 13 games across competitions.

One fan tweeted that the duo's presence in the starting lineup means Madrid will lose:

"Alaba starts. We're losing."

Another chimed in:

"Chairman Alaba weak link"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Los Blancos' only loss this season came in a 3-1 La Liga reverse at Atletico Madrid.

“It's an important game" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Barcelona clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

The importance of El Clasico is not lost on Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. Considering how the two teams have fared this season, they're likely to be involved in the title race as the campaign wears on.

Ahead of the season's first Clasico at the Estadi Lluis Companys, the Madrid boss said in his pre-game press conference that it might be too early to call it decisive in the title race. He said (as per Los Blancos website):

“It's an important game. There are three points at stake, but this is a big one in the team's dynamic, and for the fans too. It's a long season, and it's far too early to say this will be a decisive game in terms of the points.

"It's significant in other ways. There are lots of teams in the mix in La Liga, like Girona and Atletico, and it will be hard-fought until the end."

A win for Los Blancos will take them back to the top of the list after Girona beat Celta Vigo 1-0 at home earlier in the day.