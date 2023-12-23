"We're making it hard for ourselves" - Luke Shaw reacts after Manchester United's loss to West Ham

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw admits that a slew of defeats has put the side in a difficult situation following their 2-0 Premier League loss at West Ham United on Saturday (December 23).

Erik ten Hag's side went behind to a Jarrod Bowen's 72nd-minute opener at the London Stadium before Mohammed Kudus confirmed the result six minutes from time.

The visitors dominated possession in London but have now gone four games across competitions without scoring for the first time since 1992. Moreover, their 13th defeat of the campaign before Christmas are the most since they lost 16 way back in the 1931-32 season.

United's attackers continued to underwhelm amidst an injury-plagued campaign. Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League duck extended to 14 games, while Antony is without a goal contribution in 19 games acrsso competitions.

Shaw told TNT Sports (via BBC) that the visitors weren't good enough on the night despite bossing West Ham in the first period:

"It was) just not good enough really. We have to win games. We keep losing games, losing points, and we're making it very hard for ourselves. Especially that second half, not good enough.

"First half, I think we controlled the game. If we score the first goal, then, maybe, the result's different, but we don't, so we suffered in the second half, and it's not good enough.

Now four games without a win across competitions, United are in desperate need of a pick-me-up as their campaign continues to spiral out of control.

How has Luke Shaw fared for Manchester United this season?

Luke Shaw, like most of his teammates, hasn't had the best of campaigns for Manchester United. In 10 games across competitions, he has a solitary assist. That came in the 3-3 UEFA Champions League draw at Galatasaray on matchday five.

Shaw, 28, has missed a whopping 16 games across competitions this season due to a muscle injury, including 10 in the league. He only returned to action in the 3-0 league win at Everton late last month.

Overall, the Englishman has four goals and 29 assists across competitions for Manchester United since his first-team debut in the 2014-15 season.

