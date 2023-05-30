“We’re not a pack” – Sergio Busquets makes honest admission about playing with Lionel Messi again

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has dismissed claims that his future is tied to that of Lionel Messi. The 34-year-old is set to leave the Catalan giants at the end of the season with his contract set to expire. The midfielder played his last home game for the side along with Jordi Alba against RCD Mallorca on Sunday, May 28.

He told Spanish media:

“I would like to play with Messi, but it doesn’t work like that,” Busquets told Spanish media outlet Esport3. Whether it’s for Andrés [Iniesta], Jordi [Alba]… We’re not a pack. I have 3-4 offers that I will analyze in with my family.”

This comes amidst reports that both Busquets and Messi have received offers to play in Saudi Arabia next season and could reunite at Saudi side Al-Hilal. The Paris Saint-Germain icon is also set to join a new club, with his contract set to expire this season.

Spanish outlet AS report that Busquets has been offered a contract worth €15 million per season to join the Middle Eastern side. The report states that signing Busquets is part of Al-Hilal's plan to entice Messi to join them for next season.

The 35-year-old, on the other hand, is set to receive a massive deal worth about €600 million per season. He has also been linked with a return to Barcelona.

Barcelona manager Xavi opens up on the prospect of signing Lionel Messi

Messi is set to depart PSG at the end of the season.

Barcelona manager Xavi has claimed that he would like to have former teammate Lionel Messi back in the squad. Speaking to Spanish outlet Diario Sport, the Blaugrana boss said that he was in regular contact with the Argentine superstar and believes he could be a difference maker for the squad.

He said:

"In terms of what I am in charge of, the football side of things, there are no doubts that if Messi comes back he is going to help us," Xavi told Diario Sport when asked if Messi returning would make sense.

"I have made that clear to the president. I don't have a single doubt about that because he is still a difference-maker, he is still hungry, he's a winner and he is a leader.

"We don't have a team with the talent of 2010, for example, and what does Messi bring? He brings talent. He is capable of providing the final pass, taking free kicks, scoring goals. He is a differential player in the final third.

Messi and Xavi famous played together in a whopping 399 games and jointly participated for 42 goals. They were part of two historic trebles with the Catalan giants in the 2008-09 and the 2014-15 seasons.

Looking at Barcelona's European record in the last two seasons, Messi may turn out to be the X-factor that Xavi needs to excel in the Champions League once again. The duo have won Europe's premier club competition four times together.

