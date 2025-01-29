“We're playing well and the team is great" - Arsenal star William Saliba outlines the Gunners' major goal for this season

William Saliba has acknowledged that Arsenal need to win trophies this season. The Gunners are second in the Premier League table after 23 games, with 13 wins and just two defeats this season.

Mikel Arteta's team have scored 44 times in the league, conceding 21, and are six points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand. The north London side have also been quite impressive in the UEFA Champions League, where they are third in the league after seven games.

Arsenal have won five and lost one in Europe so far and are a step away from qualifying for the knockouts. Mikel Arteta's team next face Girona at the Montilivi on Wednesday, January 29, in the Champions League.

Ahead of the game, Saliba said that the team are doing well.

“We're playing well and the team is great, but we just need to lift a few trophies at the end of the season,” said Saliba (via Now Arsenal).

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup in the Third Round by Manchester United on penalties earlier this month. They are trailing 2-0 to Newcastle United from the EFL Cup semifinals first leg, with the return leg scheduled next week.

The Gunners last won the Premier League under Arsene Wenger, in the 2003-04 season. They won the FA Cup under Mikel Arteta in the 2019-20 campaign and haven't won a major trophy since.

Arsenal star William Saliba attracting interest from top European clubs: Reports

A recent report from Caught Offside has suggested that Real Madrid are planning to prise William Saliba away from the Gunners this year. The LaLiga giants are looking for defensive reinforcements following the recent injury woes at the back.

Eder Militao is out for the rest of the season after picking up an ACL injury in November last year. It is the second time that the Brazilian has ruptured his ACL in the past 18 months.

Meanwhile, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are already on the wrong side of 30 and the club are laying down succession plans. Saliba has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League of late and could be a fine fit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are even willing to break the bank for the 23-year-old, who is under contract with Arsenal until 2027. However, Saliba remains indispensable for the Gunners, who are unlikely to let him go.

