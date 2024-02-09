“We’re on the right path if they’re copying us” - Liverpool star Curtis Jones accuses Arsenal of ‘stealing our stuff’ after win over Reds

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has accused Mikel Arteta and Arsenal of copying the Reds with their celebrations. He believes that it is a sign that the Merseyside giants are headed in the right direction.

Speaking to BBC, Jones astonishingly claimed that Liverpool were the side who started celebrating with fans. He added that fist-bumps with supporters were a trademark of Jurgen Klopp and accused Arsenal and Arteta of copying it. He said:

"Listen, that's why I've got to shut it all down in a respectful way, I'd say. The celebrations and all, that is all nice but for many years, we've always been a team, our fans have spoken about it and the gaffer himself, you know, the way he fist bumps the fans and stuff. That's kind of like our thing. So if they want to be stealing our stuff, then it shows that we're on the right path and we've got these who are copying us."

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-1 last week in the Premier League, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard finding the back of the net for the Gunners. Gabriel Magalhaes scored an own goal in the first half to bring the Reds level.

Arsenal blasted by pundit for celebrations after Liverpool win

Football pundit Richard Keys accused Arsenal and Arteta of over-celebrating wins. His comments came after the Gunners' 3-1 win over the Reds.

He said on beIN Sports (via GOAL):

"Look, I understand today is worth celebrating - they've beaten one of the big teams and it's critical, the title race has opened up as a result. But I do wish Arteta would, first of all, behave a lot better than he does. He's returned to behaving the way he was persistently last year before the rules were changed to check him and keep him in his dugout."

He added:

"And I just wish he would have a little more class about him when Liverpool handed him their second goal. The third one, off he goes again, you've had two presents given to you. I understand. I am checking my criticism, but if you stick one in the top corner to go 2-1 up, OK. But that's a gift. Have a little bit of dignity."

The win sent the Gunners just two points off league leaders Liverpool in the second spot but Manchester City have since pushed them back to the third position.