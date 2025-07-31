“We’re not robots” - Atlas FC coach reacts to Lionel Messi losing his cool and getting involved in clash with his players after Leagues Cup win

Atlas FC coach Gonzalo Pineda has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's involvement in a shoving contest after Inter Miami defeated his side. The Herons opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a 2-1 win at home, with Messi setting up a last-gasp winner for his side.Pineda spoke with reporters after the game, revealing that he had not expected such behaviour from Messi, who has tasted a great deal of success in football. He excused the behaviour of the 38-year-old as being down to his being human and expressed his admiration for Messi.“As for the clashes, I think they're normal in football. We've been fortunate to play at these levels; we know what it feels like to win and lose. Both sides are euphoric, they're emotional. We're not robots; we're made of flesh and blood. And yes, I was a little surprised by Messi's joy at winning this match, someone who has won so many things. His celebration was effusive. He's someone we admire for that blend of skill he displays in almost every moment of the game, but I think that's just a part of football&quot;, he said via Informador.mx.Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates celebrated very passionately after the winner by Marcelo Weigandt was confirmed following a VAR check. The celebrations spilled beyond the full-time whistle, sparking a brawl between both sets of players, with Messi pulling an Atlas player by the neck.Lionel Messi failed to find the net for Javier Mascherano's side in the game but set up both goals as they picked up an opening day win. Telasco Segovia and Weigandt were on the scoresheet, while Rodrigo De Paul played for 90 minutes at the Chase Stadium.Rodrigo De Paul speaks about Lionel Messi after Inter Miami debutNew Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has revealed his admiration for Lionel Messi after he debuted for the Herons. The 31-year-old was on the pitch for the entirety of the game as his new side defeated Liga MX side Atlas 2-1 in their Leagues Cup opener.De Paul spoke with reporters at full-time, revealing that he joined Inter Miami to help Messi win more titles. He stated that he has always dreamt of being club teammates with his compatriot, who he believes to be the greatest in history. He said (via @Intermiamicfhub);“Very happy, it’s a dream come true. Playing with Leo is always a dream — I’m here to help him and make him win more titles. He’s the greatest in history and deserves so much more. We already know each other well, but at club level it’s the first time. When my kids grow up, I’ll tell them I played and won with Messi.&quot;Rodrigo De Paul received clearance to make his debut for Inter Miami just hours before kick-off, having been signed from Atletico Madrid last week. The midfielder impressed on his debut, helping his new side to pick up a win.