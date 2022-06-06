"We're not a serious club", "Not the news we want" – Liverpool fans lash out at 'embarrassing' update coming out of Anfield

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to the news that veteran midfielder James Milner has signed a new deal to stay at Anfield.

The 36-year-old was a key part of Jurgen Klopp's squad across a gruelling campaign for the Reds in which they played 63 games.

Milner is seen as a dependable and versatile option who will fill in wherever he is needed, having made 39 appearances across the season.

Liverpool FC @LFC We are delighted to announce that @JamesMilner has signed a new contract extension with the Reds

While the former England international's deal was set to expire at the end of June, Liverpool have announced that he has signed a new one-year extension, having originally joined on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015.

Since the move, Milner has won every team honor available to him, but The Athletic have reported that the experienced utility player has taken a "significant wage cut" to stay at Anfield.

He reportedly turned down lucrative offers from two other Premier League clubs and one MLS franchise.

Following the announcement, fans took to Twitter to criticise the decision to keep Milner at the Merseyside club, as they felt Liverpool should be focusing on younger players.

Here are some of the best reactions to the news:

SCARFACE @LFC_LION @LFC



SCARFACE @LFC_LION @LFC @JamesMilner Why why why Stop all this sentimental crap

SCARFACE @LFC_LION @LFC @JamesMilner James Milner got a new contract before Mo salah and sadio mane EMBARRASSING

Nate @Virgilvdlfc @LFC @JamesMilner We're not a serious club, the extension was solely based on sentiments nothing more. This was the best time to have parted ways.

James Milner "very pleased" to be staying at Liverpool for another season

Entering his 20th year as a Premier League player, Milner has played 289 games for the six-time European champions, the most for any club he has represented across his illustrious career.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the Reds vice-captain claimed:

"I'm very pleased to be staying for another season. I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will. An overriding feeling for me – and a vitally important one in the process – was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract.

"Ultimately it was a decision I made, with the support of my family, on the basis of the quality of people at the club; teammates first and foremost, along with the manager and coaches. Plus the brilliant training ground staff, who are the heartbeat of AXA.

"From the medical room, sports science, the kit department, nutrition, the canteen and office staff. All people who make the team what it is. As long as I can still play my part, that's not something easy to walk away from."

B/R Football @brfootball James Milner has signed a contract extension with Liverpool, meaning he'll pass 20 years as a Premier League player next season

