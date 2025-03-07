"We’re still feeling it" - Jorginho claims Arsenal want revenge against Manchester United after Red Devils knocked Gunners out of FA Cup

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has made bold claims about his side's mission in their upcoming Premier League meeting with Manchester United this weekend. The Gunners were left with a bitter taste in their mouth after they were eliminated from the FA Cup by the Red Devils in their most recent meeting earlier this year.

Manchester United and Arsenal are on opposite sides of the football spectrum in the week leading up to their meeting at Old Trafford. While the Gunners put seven past Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils labored to a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Jorginho has revealed in an interview with the club's website that his side is out for revenge against Ruben Amorim's side on Sunday. The Italian midfielder pointed out that his teammates are still reeling from their exit from the cup, and wish to make things right by defeating Manchester United in the league.

“It’s always a tricky game because it’s a big game and in these games with these teams competing you never know what can happen, no matter the situations of the team. We need to stay focused on what we need to do and win this game because it’s very important for us. We’re still feeling it (the FA Cup loss) and we want to win this game.”

Manchester United went through on penalties in the third round meeting between the sides, with Kai Havertz missing the decisive penalty. The German forward will not feature this time around, seeing as he was ruled out of the season with a hamstring problem last month.

Arsenal have failed to win or score in any of their last two league matches with Mikel Merino up top, but their win over PSV will have instilled belief in their squad.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap from their 14th place in the league after a run of poor form.

Manchester United boss expresses pessimism on future ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that he knows he is in a precarious situation at the club ahead of facing Arsenal. The Portuguese tactician is preparing for his side to face the title-chasing side with a relegation scrap a real possibility this season.

In a pre-game press conference, Amorim pointed out that he understands that he will not get the amount of time afforded Mikel Arteta at the Emirates. The 40-year-old has already come under immense pressure, with calls coming from certain corners for his dismissal already.

“I will not have the time that Arteta had. I feel that. It's a different club. So we just need to survive the players on Sunday and me during these games. I think it's a different club," Amorim said.

Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as Red Devils boss in November and has seen his side slide further down the table. They sit in 14th place and could drop to 16th by the end of the weekend if they lose to the Gunners.

