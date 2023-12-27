“We’re not stopping” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends confident message to fans after scoring twice in 5-2 Al-Nassr win over Al-Ittihad

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sent out an ominous warning to rivals following his brace in the 5-2 Saudi Pro League win at Al-Ittihad on Tuesday (December 26).

After Abderrazak Hamdallah had given the hosts a 14th-minute lead, Ronaldo restored parity from the spot five minutes later. Talisca (38') fired Al-Alami in front as the visitors led at the break.

Hamdallah completed his brace six minutes into the second period to make it all-square again. Ronaldo bagged his second of the night - also from the spot - midway through the second half, and Al-Alami wouldn't relinquish their lead.

Sadio Mane bagged a seven-minute brace in the final quarter to make it an emphatic win for Luis Castro's side. Following the win, Ronaldo posted a few pictures from the game along with a bullish message on Instagram:

"Important win! We are not stopping!"

The win took Al-Alami to within seven points of runaway leaders Al-Hilal (50) after 18 games. Castro's side have won three league games on the trot following their 3-0 defeat at the league leaders earlier this month.

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo leads both scoring and assists charts in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is having a rollicking first full season in the Saudi top flight.

In 24 games games across competitions, the 38-year-old has registered 23 goals and 11 assists. That includes league-leading tallies of 19 goals - three clear of second-placed Alexander Mitrovic of Al-Hilal - and nine assists - one ahead of Al-Ahli's Allan Saint-Maximin and Mourad Batna of Al-Fateh.

Ronaldo has scored in his last three Saudi Pro League games - notching up four goals and two assists - since he and his team drew a blank in the defeat to Al-Hilal on December 1.

The Portugal captain's other competitive goals for his club side include three strikes in the AFC Champions League - where Al-Nassr are into the knockouts - and one in the King's Cup.

With 53 goals for club and country, Ronaldo is the leading scorer in 2023, breaking a tie with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane of Bayern Munich. Only Erling Haaland (50) of Manchester City could catch Ronaldo, with City playing twice in the next four days.