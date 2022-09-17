"We're talking about gold diggers from the nightlife scene" - Former Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner says Premier League footballers prefer paying for sex workers than indulging in one-night stands 

According to former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner, Premier League players prefer to hire sex workers rather than go out and hook up with random girls. The Danish forward made the explosive revelation in his 2020 autobiography titled 'Both Sides', culled by the DailyStar.

In his write-up, the ex-Arsenal star explained that Premier League players, especially the elite ones, are wary of getting blackmailed. As a result, they choose to hire sex workers instead of going out and having one-night stands with girls.

"Believe me, everyone in my industry has heard of someone who's been at it, especially in England where it's a grand old tradition to share your c**k-and-ball stories with a full audience," Bendtner wrote.

He continued:

"It's less risky than picking up girls while out on the town. You hardly dare do the deed with a 'civilian' any longer, not when you're a famous footballer. I know about loads of incidents involving prostitutes. But I know of just as many stories about extortion via social media."

Talking about 'gold diggers' from the 'nightlife scene', Bendtner said:

"We're talking about gold diggers from the nightlife scene who are up for a f*** and then take a photo of you sleeping it off while you're starkers. With those photos as their trump card, they can demand stuff to keep their mouths shut. And they do."

The former Arsenal forward proceeded to reveal how he was forced to pay for a girl's b**b job after she got in touch, with the girl claiming he had impregnated her.

"One of the girls I've been with comes back and claims I've got her pregnant. That there's a price if she's going to do something about it," he continued.

"'And what does that mean?' I ask. 'It means you've got to pay for a pair of new boobs for me. I want my t*****s fixed,' she says. So I end up paying for her trip to the cosmetic surgeon."

Nicklas Bendtner's record with Arsenal

Nicklas Bendtner in Arsenal's colours

Nicklas Bendtlner represented Arsenal at both youth and senior-team level between 2004 and 2014. There were loan spells with Birmingham, Sunderland and Juventus interspersed in between. During his time with the senior team, he made 171 appearances across competitions, recording 47 goals and 22 assists.

Bendtner won the FA Cup with the Gunners in 2014 before leaving for German club VFL Wolfsburg that summer. He later represented Nottingham Forest, Rosenborg and Copenhagen before retiring last year.

