“We’re talking about levels here” - Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal won’t be able to get even £20 million if they decide to sell forward

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reckons Arsenal have no chance of even securing £20 million if they choose to sell Reiss Nelson in the January transfer window.

The Gunners were recently knocked out of the FA Cup after losing to Liverpool in the third round at the Emirates on Sunday. They have now lost three games in a row across all competitions and with Gabriel Jesus injured, they may need to bring in new signings.

Arsenal may not be able to bring in elite attackers like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney due to a lack of funds. However, they could offload fringe players like Reiss Nelson to make it a possibility.

Nelson has made 18 appearances across all competitions, with nine coming in as a substitute. He has scored one goal and provided three assists, but has played just 576 minutes of football, and is reportedly unhappy with his game time.

The 24-year-old is unlikely to break into the starting XI over Bukayo Saka and could leave with the likes of Wolves and Sevilla interested. But Ferdinand believes the Gunners won't get much money from his departure.

He said (via The Boot Room):

“£15 million maybe. No way £20 million. Elanga, how much did he go for? We’re talking about levels here. Elanga plays for Sweden as well by the way. Elanga’s done more at Premier League level than Reiss Nelson.”

Nelson has been at the Emirates since 2008 and is an academy graduate. He has netted eight goals and registered nine assists in 83 appearances, helping the Gunners win three trophies.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal 'appreciate' Premier League midfielder amid transfer rumors

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal appreciate Everton defensive midfielder Amadou Onana amid rumors that the Gunners are targeting him in the January transfer window.

However, Romano also admitted that he doesn't have any concrete updates on Onana's future. He told CaughtOffside:

“I’m aware there have been some big claims being made about Arsenal intensifying negotiations to sign Amadou Onana from Everton. Of course this has some Gunners fans excited, but I’m afraid it’s not quite the information I have for the moment."

“My understanding is that Onana has always been one of the players appreciated by Arsenal but I don’t have more concrete updates than that just yet," he added. "Let’s see in the next days what happen, but for Arsenal it remains time to discuss internally before making concrete bids.”

Onana has impressed under Sean Dyche this season for Everton, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances in total. The 22-year-old also looked assured on the ball and would be a good replacement for Thomas Partey, who has barely featured for the Gunners this season due to injury.