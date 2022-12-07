"We're trying" - Mikel Arteta reportedly confirmed to Arsenal supporter that Gunners are in talks for £87m-rated attacker

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly told a Gunners fan that the club is "trying" to sign Ukrainian attacker Mykhailo Mudryk, who is valued at £87 million.

Mudryk has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, putting in phenomenal performances for Shakhtar Donetsk. In 18 games for his club this season, Mudryk has scored ten goals and provided eight assists.

Arsenal were linked with the player in the summer transfer window, but the deal never looked likely to happen. If the London-based club want to acquire the Ukrainian's signature, they will have to break the bank as he already has a massive price-tag attached to his name.

Arteta recently attended an NFL game between the LA Rams, who are owned by Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, and the Seattle Seahawks. Arteta was present at the game alongside sporting director Edu.

At the game, an Arsenal fan asked Arteta whether the club was looking to sign Mudryk. The Spaniard reportedly replied:

“We’re trying.”

An Arsenal fan met Arteta at the LA Rams. Was sitting with Edu. Fan asked him if they will sign Mudryk and Mikel smiled and said "We're trying"



(Sharing pic with permission and pic blurred out on request of user) An Arsenal fan met Arteta at the LA Rams. Was sitting with Edu. Fan asked him if they will sign Mudryk and Mikel smiled and said "We're trying"(Sharing pic with permission and pic blurred out on request of user) https://t.co/Wc9GubbUXH

The north London-based club currently sit at the top of the Premier League table. They have 37 points on the board from 14 games and lead second-placed Manchester City by five points.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka revealed Arsene Wenger regret

England Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka recently revealed his regret of never having met legendary manager Arsene Wenger. Saka is currently representing England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he has already scored three goals.

England will face France in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Saka said:

"One of my biggest regrets was that I haven’t met Arsene Wenger, I know how much my dad loves him, how much everyone at the club loves him. I know what he has done for the club, of course. We had so many other French players too like Thierry Henry and Robert Pires who have been around the club and helped me."

He also revealed his conversations with Gunners legend Thierry Henry after missing the penalty in the 2020 UEFA Euro final shootout against Italy. Saka said:

"Thierry called me [after I missed the penalty in the Euro 2020 final]. He showed a lot of character to get my number and reach out to me. After most Arsenal games, he reaches out to me and he is still passionate about the club. He is an amazing person. They still support me to this day. I am grateful to them."

