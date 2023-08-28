“We’re a whole lot closer to the source” – Richard Keys claims Mohamed Salah is set to undergo Al-Ittihad medical ahead of Liverpool exit

Richard Keys has claimed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is set to have his Al-Ittihad medical this week. He added that the Egyptian is definitely leaving Anfield, and the move is advanced.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Salah is not leaving the club this summer and reaffirmed the fans after the stunning 2-1 win over Newcastle United. The German manager claims that the move will not happen and the door is shut for the winger's exit.

Writing in his blog, Keys stated that his sources have claimed that Salah's move to Al-Ittihad is definitely on. He added that the 31-year-old Egyptian wants the move and said (via Sports View):

"Now. Mo Salah. He's definitely leaving Liverpool. I think we all agree on that. What we don't know is when, but don't be surprised if it's this week. Or – perhaps everybody waits until the international break, but right now the deal to take him to the Saudi league is very much on. You've got to understand that what we hear in our part of the world is very different to what's being said in the U.K."

Keys added:

"We're a whole lot closer to the source. We were discussing what's happening on beINSPORTS Sunday when phones started going off. Messages were being received from people bang in the middle of the deal telling us that they'd got so far as arranging a medical this week."

CBS Sports have added that the Saudi Arabian club are planning a €150 million bid.

Liverpool urged to sell Mohamed Salah by Richard Keys

Richard Keys has urged Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah this summer. He believes that the offer from Al-Ittihad will be too good and the wages on offer for the Egyptian has already turned his head.

He wrote in his blog (via Sports View):

"If I'm Liverpool I'm selling. Who'd have thought it would be possible to get £80/£100m back on a 31-year-old who has been a wonderful servant – who's now earning £350,000 a week, with his best days behind him. It's madness. Take it. It'll depend on how much Salah wants the move."

"And what has he got to prove at Anfield? Liverpool are not even playing CL football this season, which I know is something that's p*ssed him off."

Reports suggest Salah is set to move from £350,000 per week to £350,000 per day. CBS Sports have added that the forward wants the move, but will not push for a move away from Anfield.