"We're winning 4-1", "Looks like an easy W" - Fans react as Liverpool name XI for Brentford clash at Anfield

Fans have taken to social media to react, as Liverpool have released their starting lineup for their Premier League match against Brentford. Both sides are set to clash at Anfield on August 25, and the Reds will be hoping to make it two wins out of two.

Arne Slot is set to manage his first official match at Anfield, and he has opted for a strong starting lineup to deal with the Bees' threat. Alisson Becker will stand guard in goal, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk cementing the center of the defense.

On the defensive flanks, Slot will be expecting quality in defense and contributions in attack from Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Sitting at the center of the park are Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, with Dominik Szoboszlai taking on an attacking role in front of them.

In attack, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will take up the right and left flanks, while Diogo Jota will spearhead the attack. Slot will certainly be hoping his picks can secure the win in front of the home fans, and the fans themselves are quite optimistic. Here is a selection of their posts:

"We're winning 4-1" one fan bragged.

"looks like [an easy] W" a fan agreed.

"Red Hot Lineup 🔥❤️" a third admitted.

"Arguably the best Liverpool starting XI at this moment," a fourth claimed.

"Amazing lineup and amazing bench" noted a fan.

Other posts added:

Liverpool boss Arne Slot discusses difference between his style of play and that of Jurgen Klopp's

Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's manager during the summer as the German tactician opted to get some rest after a nine-year stint at Anfield. While there are similarities to their styles of play, Arne Slot has revealed some key differences.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Slot explained that he didn't want to play Klopp's "open" style of football, saying (via Daily Mail):

"Liverpool used every moment they could to play the ball in behind [before]. That meant that the game was sometimes a bit open, especially in the last period of Jurgen. Sometimes I tell the players to get a better judgement in risk and reward...

"In general, I see that still some players are trying to play the difficult ball which doesn't get the reward for the risk they take."

The manager will be hoping for an impressive start to life at the club, having already won his first game of the season against Ipswich Town. It will not be an easy task, taking on Jurgen Klopp's mantle, but he will look to have Anfield backing him as he takes on the job.

