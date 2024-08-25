"We're winning 5-0", "We are cooking today" - Real Madrid fans react as 19-year-old starts for Los Blancos against Valladolid

Real Madrid fans have reacted with excitement as manager Carlo Ancelotti included 19-year-old wonderkid Arda Guler in the starting lineup to face Real Valladolid. The two sides are set to face off at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 25, and the fans are pleased that Guler will start the game.

The teenager played just two minutes in Los Blancos' 2-0 win in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta. He also played another two minutes in their first La Liga match of the season against Mallorca, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Guler was one of the most exciting players for Real Madrid last season, as he came back from injury to score six goals in 10 La Liga appearances. He continued that run of form in Euro 2024 with Turkey, scoring once and providing two assists in five games.

Now, Carlo Ancelotti has opted to start the 19-year-old, to the delight of the fans, who have big expectations of him. They have taken to social media to share their reactions, some of which are listed below:

"ARDAAAA WE'RE WINNING 5-0," an excited fan promised.

"ARDA GÜLER STARTING LESSSSSSS GOOOOOOO MAN" another was so happy.

"We are cooking today" a fourth added.

"ARDA OMG WE ARE WINNING" a fifth claimed.

Others added:

Carlo Ancelotti slams Real Madrid squad after Mallorca draw

Carlo Ancelotti wasn't happy with Real Madrid's performance in their La Liga season opener and slammed the players, saying (via Eurosport):

"Last year I was happy with some draws. Today we are not happy because I think we could have done much better. I don’t want to make excuses for anything, but we just must do better and have a better attitude.

"We can learn a lot from this match because from the game it was quite clear where our problems could come from."

Ancelotti will hope that when they face Valladolid, his squad will put up an improved performance. He will also be expecting a win, especially in front of their fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

