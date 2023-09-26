"We’re winning champs"  "No Rashford and Bruno and we look much much better - Fans react as Manchester United secure comfortable win against Palace

Manchester United began their defense of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the third round on Tuesday (September 26).

The Red Devils were licking their wounds recently following a disastrous run of defeats. Erik ten Hag's men had lost three games on the bounce before beating Burnley 1-0 on the weekend.

Manchester United put in perhaps their best performance of the season thus far as they beat a toothless Palace side at Old Trafford. Ten Hag's side showed attacking intent with the youngsters particularly shining.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring in the 21st minute after a superb cutback from Diogo Dalot. He fired past former United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Casemiro doubled the hosts' lead in the 27th minute with an excellent header following an astute corner from Mason Mount. The Brazilian holding midfielder is the club's current top scorer with four goals in eight games across competitions.

Manchester United fans got their first proper glimpse at summer signing Sofyan Amrabat. He started at left-back but played anywhere else but on that left flank, running things in the middle of the park.

Ten Hag's men didn't rest on their laurels following the break and were 3-0 up in the 55th minute. Anthony Martial got on the scoresheet with a clever finish after Casemiro's brilliant cross.

It looked easy for Manchester United against a Palace side that rarely threatened. Fans will be hoping that the winning run continues when they face the Eagles again this Saturday (September 30) in the Premier League.

One fan reckons the Red Devils fare better without protagonists Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes:

"I know I’m going to get some stick for this but no Rashford and Bruno and we look much much better."

Another fan has boldly claimed that Ten Hag's side can win the UEFA Champions League:

"Get your united stocks back now. We’re winning champs, I can feel it in my bones."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a perfect night for the defending Carabao Cup winners:

Steve Bruce reckons Manchester United midfield duo will be hard to deal with

Manchester United seem to finally have mended their midfield issues after being in glaring need of a holding midfielder over the years. They now possess a five-time UEFA Champions League winner in Casemiro and a versatile midfield engine in Amrabat.

The duo didn't start tonight in midfield but spent most of the game as partners in the middle of the park. It was a promising showing from the duo and one that Red Devils legend Steve Bruce praised. He told Sky Sports:

“Casemiro and Amrabat is going to be hard to break down.”

Amrabat joined Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina on transfer deadline day. The Premier League giants have the option to make that loan permanent for an overall £30 million fee.

The Moroccan sat out six games before making his debut in a 1-0 win against Burnley. He then made his first start for the club tonight and put in a display that indicates he may be a real stalwart at the heart of United's midfield.