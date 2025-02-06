"We're not winning this with him starting", "Oh my GOD" - Liverpool fans react as 24-year-old star starts against Spurs in EFL Cup S/F clash

Liverpool fans were in disbelief after Arne Slot dropped Alexis Mac Allister for Curtis Jones in his starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds are set to face Spurs in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash and will be hoping to overcome a 1-0 deficit later tonight (February 6).

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal for Liverpool. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson make up the defense with Trent Alexander-Arnold missing out due to injury. The midfield comprises Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, and Dominik Szozoszlai. Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez start up front to complete the starting XI.

Jones has had a decent season to date under Slot's tutelage, scoring three goals and registering six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. However, fans are far from happy with the in-form Mac Allister being dropped from the starting XI.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"We're not winning this with Curtis starting."

Another fan tweeted:

"Curtis Jones oh my GOD."

Other fans reacted below:

"Curtis Jones starting this game means that I'm going to spend a lot of yelling at the TV screen," one fan commented.

"Jones 🤦‍♂️ he’s nowhere good enough," another added.

"Kelleher for Alisson & Jones for Mac Allister is crazy behaviour," one fan insisted.

"Why Curtis jones man he’s had his 10 game good spell for the season already," another chimed in.

"I think Tottenham are going to get a draw" - Gary Neville makes bold prediction for Liverpool v Tottenham S/F clash

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed Tottenham Hotspur to salvage a draw against Liverpool at Anfield in their upcoming EFL Cup semi-final clash. This would result in Spurs facing Newcastle United in the final at Wembley after the latter knocked Arsenal out of the competition.

The Reds dominated the first leg but succumbed to a 1-0 loss after Lucas Bergvall netted in the 86th minute against the run of play.

Neville has gone against the odds and predicted Tottenham to shock the league leaders once again as stated on The Overlap (via Rousing the Kop):

“I think Tottenham. I think Tottenham are going to get a draw. I don’t know how they’re going to get a draw at Anfield, but I feel like it’s going to be an emotional, mad night where something happens. Postecoglou said earlier on in the season… I’m maybe not hanging my hat on what he’s saying entirely, but I’ve just got a feeling Tottenham…I’ve got a feeling Tottenham could win the Carabao Cup this season.”

Spurs didn't fare well against Liverpool in their Premier League fixture at Anfield earlier this season in December. The Reds sealed an emphatic 6-3 win, with both Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz scoring a brace.

