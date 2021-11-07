"We're a world-class team that should be winning multiple trophies every season" - Trent Alexander-Arnold outlines Liverpool's ambitions for the 2021-22 campaign

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is bullish about the team’s silverware hopes this season and feels the club should be winning multiple trophies every season.

The Reds are yet to lose a single game this season, having already sealed qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League and into the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool are four points behind Chelsea in the Premier League table. They will have the chance to close the gap down to a point when they face West Ham United later on Sunday.

"We want to push on all fronts and prove that we're a world-class team – a team that should be winning multiple trophies every season."

Alexander-Arnold said the club want to push on all fronts this season to prove they have a world-class team.

"We want to push on all fronts and prove that we're a world-class team – a team that should be winning multiple trophies every season."

Liverpool's squad depth will be tested this season

The Reds signed just one player in the summer despite letting go of several fringe players. The general consensus seems to be that Liverpool’s decision to not replace Gini Wijnaldum will come back to bite them this season.

Liverpool do lack a bit of depth in the midfield department, but with the likes of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara now back, they are likely to be fine until January.

Jurgen Klopp might have to look at signing another midfielder and possibly another forward in the January transfer window.

Should the African Cup of Nations take place in January, Liverpool will be without some of their key players, which could hamper their chances of silverware this season.

Jurgen Klopp on the title race:



"With the quality we have we should be in and around the top."

Liverpool, under the ownership of FSG, have targeted the Premier League and Champions League more often than not due to broader revenue returns. However, with a decent enough squad this season, Liverpool will hope to challenge for a domestic cup.

The Carabao Cup seems like a winnable competition considering Manchester City are no longer in it. However, Liverpool have been handed a tough quarterfinal tie against Leicester City.

If the Reds can keep their players fit, they should be able to push the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City for the league title this season. Their impressive performances in the Champions League could also see them go deep in the competition.

