"We are not ready for this duo", "Neymar next" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami confirm signing of ex-Barcelona star Luis Suarez

Inter Miami have successfully reunited Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the DRV PNK Stadium after signing the Uruguayan striker from Gremio. The Herons have fulfilled Suarez's dream of playing alongside Messi once more before the end of his career.

After helping Gremio to a second-place finish in the Brasileirao Serie A last season, Suarez decided it was time to move on. The 36-year-old was approached by multiple clubs, including Inter Miami, whose roster was short of a striker after they released Josef Martinez.

Messi played a key role in convincing Suarez to ignore other offers and join him in Miami, having joined the club himself in July. Inter Miami have managed to sign four key members of the 2015 treble-winning Barcelona side, including Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Fans showed their excitement at the announcement on X. Despite being 36, Suarez remains among the deadliest strikers in world football.

Messi led Inter Miami to success in the Leagues Cup upon his arrival in the USA, their first-ever piece of silverware. The Argentine forward will look to add more trophies to his impressive cabinet, and he will enlist the help of Suarez.

To accommodate Suarez, Inter Miami striker Leonardo Campaña has had to give up his number 9 shirt at the club. The 23-year-old Ecuadorian was rewarded for his good performances for the Herons with a new contract at the latter stage of the regular season.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez set to light up MLS with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez enjoyed great success in their time together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020. They formed two-thirds of the feared MSN trio alongside Al-Hilal star Neymar, winning every trophy they competed in.

Suarez joins Inter Miami after scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists in 33 league appearances for Gremio last season. His form saw him voted as the league's best player despite his injury problems, particularly a bad knee.

Suarez and Messi will bring a different dimension to this Inter Miami side due to their experience and winning mentality. The duo has tasted success in Catalunya and would be keen to replicate the same in Florida.

