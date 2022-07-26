"We have to be ready for the important games" - Toni Kroos says Real Madrid will be going for the sextuple this season 

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has avowed that his team will be aiming to win all six titles next season.

Los Blancos completed a La Liga and Champions League double last season, in addition to winning the Supercopa de Espana in January.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will be participating in six competitions in the 2022-23 campaign, including the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and Copa Del Rey.

Kroos, who's won 16 titles with the club since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014, hopes to see Real Madrid fight on all fronts.

The German has played 363 games for Los Blancos across all competitions and has 25 goals and 83 assists to his name.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, he said (via Marca):

"I hope we fight for all the titles. At Real Madrid you want to win every competition you play in, although it's not always possible.

"There are a lot of titles at stake and anyone who knows us knows that we will fight for all of them."

The Whites are currently in the US for their pre-season tour. They will officially begin their season with a UEFA Super Cup match against Eintracht Frankfurt on August 10.

Kross insisted that the side is working hard for the new season and highlighted the importance of pre-season in their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

He further added:

"We are getting better and better every day. We are working hard for the season. Now it's about getting into match rhythm to be ready for August 10, when we play for the first title.

"We have to be ready for the important games. It's the same as always. It's pre-season and we know how important it is. It's important to prepare for everything that's coming up because it's a very long season."

Real Madrid's title defense in La Liga begins on August 14 against the newly promoted Almeria at the Estadio del Mediterraneo stadium.

Real Madrid not playing enough games this summer

The European champions might be training hard but haven't played enough games this summer.

While most of the major sides have kept themselves busy with a spate of friendlies, Los Blancos have only played once so far.

Their last game was against arch-rivals Barcelona in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 23. They were arguably outplayed by the Catalans and lost the match 1-0. They are scheduled to face Club America on July 26 in San Francisco, followed by Juventus on July 30 in Los Angeles.

Ancelotti's side are stacked with quality but it's always ideal to engage in some playing time before the commencement of a new season to improve fitness.

